Stay-at-home: Outrage as gunmen disperse students writing WAEC

…one teacher abducted, teachers’ bikes burnt

 

 

  • Banks buckle under threat

 

 

  • Abia govt talks tough, warns hoodlums

 

Students writing the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) examination in Nkume and Atta communities in the Njaba Council Area of Imo State were yesterday dispersed by gunwielding hoodlums.

 

The hoodlums, believed to be enforcing the controversial sit-at-home directive by some elements in the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), also burnt motorcycles of teachers in Comprehensive Secondary School, Nkume after chasing away students from the examination halls. This followed repeated sporadic shooting of automatic firearms.

 

The same gunmen were also believed to have moved to the Comprehensive Secondary School, Atta, where they again chased away the students writing WAEC from the examination hall and allegedly abducted a teacher of the school.

 

A credible source from the school, who craved anonymity, told our correspondent that the students were supposed to write English Language examination and had entered the hall to commence the examination when the air was rent by sporadic gunfire leading to a near stampede with the students and teachers all scampering for safety. Most businesses in Owerri, the Imo State capital, did not open yesterday.

 

The banks along the Bank Road, Okigwe Road and Wetheral Road made half-hearted attempts at staying open. Most of them were open for business but it would take a close look to know that they were open for business.

 

A few did not bother to open at all. Speaking to a senior bank official who did not want his name in print, our correspondent discovered that most of the banks were arm-twisted into opening for business yesterday.

 

He said: “We are open today just because of the threat from the Imo State government. We do not want to be caught up in the politics of the state, so nobody will say we are sabotaging the government of the state. We are open, as directed, but customers are not coming.” He continued:” We had expected the authorities in the

 

state to understand that we are high-risk facilities housing people’s funds. It would have been a fairer deal for most banks, if the state government had undertaken to indemnify the banks in the event of any loss occasioned by the sit-at-home.”

 

There were incidents reported by some locals that soldiers and some gunmen believed to be enforcers of the sit-at-home were engaged in a fierce gun battle around Ihittenansa and Asaa Ubrielem areas of Orsu Council. As at the time of filing this report, the police authorities in the state were yet to respond to inquiries from newsmen.

 

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Abia State, the govern  ment described the lingering sit-at-home as unacceptable. Yesterday, the government warned that it will not allow such illegality to affect innocent school children who were billed to write the compulsory English examination of the West African School Certificate Examination (WASCE) yesterday and today, September 13 and 14.

 

 

The government, through the Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, said that while it does not begrudge any citizen the right to sit at home or go about their normal duties, as long as it does not infringe on the rights of others, it cannot afford to sit idly and watch the future of its children jeopardized and the economic well-being of its people further wrecked over a matter it believes can be resolved judicially or through political negotiations

