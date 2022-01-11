Metro & Crime

Stay-at-home: Sporadic gunshots, burning of vehicles mark day in Enugu

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma, ENUGU Comment(0)

There was pandemonium in Enugu and environs yesterday morning as gun men went round major streets, shooting sporadically and obstructing free flow of traffic as well as business activities. The gunmen also burnt some vehicles and damaged others. Banks, petrol stations, shops and markets were forced to close just as schools were shut and motorists and pedestrians deserted the roads. Words quickly spread to town that hoodlums were trying to enforce a return to the Monday sit-athome order which had been cancelled by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB. The hoodlums were reported to have violently disrupted vehicular movement at Topland, Amechi Road, Enugu South Local Government of Enugu State. There was reported sporadically gun shots into the air, dispersing road users before setting a vehicle and a bus ablaze. There was also reported shooting and mayhem around Institute of Management and Technology, IMT, Independence Layout, Enugu, as well as by the popular Four Corners Junction, along Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway. Passengers going to UNTH, Ituku – Ozalla and other commuters traveling to Awgu, Abia, Imo, and other places, had to turn back owing to the heavy shooting there. “They said they’re enforcing a non-existent sit-at-home and burnt a vehicle and a Keke that was on the road,” an anonymous witness said. The miscreants were also reported to have stormed NOWAS junction forcing people to run for safety. It will be recalled that for a major part of 2021, hoodlums forced  residents of Enugu and other parts of the South East to stay-at-home every Monday, even when the leadership of IPOB canceled the exercise with a caveat that it will only be observed any day their leader, Nnamdi Kanu is making court appearance in his ongoing treasonable felony trial. Meanwhile a quick intervention by security agencies, particularly the police, however, restored sanity in parts of Enugu but many panic stricken residents chose to stay off the streets. Police men were seen parading the streets of Enugu in a show of force. More eye witnesses report that they saw boys numbering over 50, heavily armed doing procession charging Enugu residents to obey stay- at-home order.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Metro & Crime

Family of 6 burnt to death in auto crash along Akwanga-Keffi Road

Posted on Author Reporter

  A family of six simply identified as the Nuhus including their driver have lost their lives in a car accident along Akwanga-Keffi Road. The accident as gathered by ait.live from a family member occurred at about 8pm on Saturday night with the car bursting into flames. The source added that, the family was traveling […]
Metro & Crime

Abia: Arrest goes awry as policeman kills colleague

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

A policeman yesterday shot and killed his colleague in Aba, Abia State while trying to make an arrest. The incident occurred at the popular Bata Junction linking the Aba main motor-park with the Ogbor-Hill and the Umungasi axis of the city. The policeman was trying to shoot a civilian for resisting arrest when he mistakenly […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun tanker explosion victim dies in hospital

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

One of the injured victims of the Tuesday fuel tanker explosion in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, has died. The 42-year-old man, who was receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta, died yesterday morning. The FMC Public Relations Officer (PRO), Segun Orisajo, told journalists yesterday that the deceased was admitted to the hospital with […]

