Stay-at-home turns bloody in Enugu as gunmen storm motor park, kill 2, raze vehicle

The weekly stay-athome on Mondays took a violent turn at the heart of Enugu metropolis yesterday as gunmen stormed a popu- lar motor park, around Chris Chemist bus stop, killing two persons and setting one Sienna vehicle ablaze.

The hoodlums were reportedly enforcing the Monday stay-at-home in Enugu. Driver of the burnt Sienna, one Anthony Nwatu, who escaped with his life, narrated how the hoodlums stormed the park while he was still waiting for passengers to fill the vehicle.

The driver, who is used to loading very early every Monday to beat the stay-at-home said he was standing a distance away from his vehicle when the gunmen arrived in a mini bus.

He said he felt they were armed robbers as he continued to move away from the vicinity as quickly as he could. According to him, by the time he looked back to see what was happening, his Sienna was up in flames.

Two persons were reported to have been shot dead during the attack which lasted few minutes. Eye witness accounts indicated that one of the victims was suspected to be a passenger.

Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO, Daniel Ndukwe, ASP, when contacted, was yet to react as at press time

