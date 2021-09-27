Metro & Crime

Stay-at-home: Vehicle conveying tomatoes, set ablaze in Enugu

The every Monday stay-at-home has continued to defy even the orders of IPOB leaders who have severally but unsuccessfully tried to halt the action.

In Enugu a Ford Vehicle conveying tomatoes, vegitables and other foodstuff into Enugu was Monday morning set ablaze by unknown persons believed to be enforcing the Monday stay-at-home.

EverydayNews reports that the vehicle was set ablaze at Edem junction Ibeagwa, Nike in the Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The vehicle was reportedly coming from the Ugwogo end of the Opi/Enugu bypass when it was blocked and set on fire.

Sympathizers were said to have put a call to the State Fire Service prompting a quick response by the Ogui Road fire service station to the scene.

Enugu did not observe last Monday’s stay-at-home but a shootout later that day at the Garki area of Enugu last may have forced residents to retreat and continue with the sit-at-home.

The leadership of the IPOB have severally announced an end to the Monday stay-at-home but some hoodlums have insisted it must continue until Nnamdi Kanu is released.

Violent attacks on those disobeying the order has forced residents of most parts of the South East to continue with the order.

*Courtesy: Everydaynewsngr

Reporter

