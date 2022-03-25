Stay-at-home: Work On Mondays or be sanctioned, Soludo Orders Anambra workers

The Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has ordered all public servants in the state to always report to work on Mondays, like other weekdays.

Since the resumption of trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, the group had called for a shutdown of businesses on Mondays, but later rescinded it.

Despite the rescinding of the decision by the separatist group, there have been fears of attacks on those who go to work, leading to the continued stay at home every Monday.

In some parts of the state, Saturdays have been adopted as working days, including schools and banks as a replacement for Monday.

But in a move to return Monday to a normal working day, Soludo on Friday, through the Head of Service, Theodora Igwegbe, ordered workers to always ensure they are at their duty posts on Mondays.

In a circular dated March 25, 2022, which was signed by Igwegbe, Soludo warned that absence from work on Mondays would attract sanctions.

Part of the memo reads: “Following the need to reposition the service for better performance and productivity, His Excellency, the governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has directed that henceforth, all public servants should report at their places of work every Monday as every other week day.

“Consequently, absence from work on Monday, or any other workday without any approval will be viewed as serious misconduct, which will attract appropriate sanctions. This directive takes immediate effect.”

Soludo had last year lamented the continued boycott of work on Mondays in the South East, saying that the zone loses an estimated N19.6billion every Monday.

During his inaugural speech as governor, last two weeks, Soludo had extended an olive branch to all armed groups, saying he was ready to engage them in a round table discussion. He lamented that many criminals now hide under freedom fighting to perpetuate criminality.

