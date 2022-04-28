Sports

Stay away from Eaglets, NFF warns agents as camp opens

Posted on

Golden Eaglets’ camp gate was flung open yesterday for the campaign of the next WAFU Zone B tournament which will serve as qualifier for the Africa Youth Championship and World Youth Championship at the Goal Project arena of the MKO Abiola Stadium but with a message from the Nigeria Football Federation to agents to steer clear.

NFF General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, told his aides not to permit any football agent around the FIFA Goal Project venue of the screening exercise. He warned the handlers to avoid anything that will cause distractions in camp especially agents who had in the past disrupted the NFF’s programmes. Coach of the team Nduka Ugbade a former Golden Eaglets himself cut the resumption date by four days from the tentative Saturday date. A full house is expected on Thursday with the screening extending to next week just as the coach has promised that days will be enough for him to raise his squad.

A lot of issues such as the Magnetic Resonance Image (MRI) which determines the ages of any questionable players still have to be trashed out. All the players taking part in the tournament must be subjected to Marrow Tests for age determination so the handler said it is better to start early since their tournament is in June. The WAFU Zone B leadership has chosen Cape Coast, Ghana, as the host city for the 2022 U-17 Cup of Nations in June. The tournament, which will serve as a qualifier for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, will be held in the Central Regional capital from Saturday, June 11 to Friday, June 24, 2022. The tournament will feature host Ghana, defending champion Cote D’Ivoire, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Togo, Benin, and Niger, as well as giants Burkina Faso, Togo, Benin, and Niger.

 

Our Reporters

