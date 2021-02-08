Metro & Crime

Stay away from parks, Ogun warns NURTW members

 Ogun State government yesterday said it had not lifted the embargo placed on the activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

 

The government therefore warned the leadership of the NURTW and their operatives to stay away from all parks in the state to avoid incurring the wrath of the law.

 

The government had last year proscribed the union following prolonged crisis over leadership tussle.

 

Restating the ban on activities of NURTW, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, AbdulWaheed Odusile, in a statement in Abeokuta yesterday said the warning became imperative in view of intelligence reports by the security agencies that the union was planning to resume collection of dues and revenues on behalf of the government at the motor parks in the state.

 

The plan, according to the commissioner, is against the existing decision of the government banning the activities of the NURTW in all the motor parks in the state.

 

He said: “It will be recalled that following the crisis in the leadership of the NURTW in the state that threatened security of lives and properties, particularly public transport in the state, the House of Assembly in June 2020 passed a resolution suspending the activities of the union in the state.

 

“The government subsequently banned the activities of the union in all motor parks and ‘garages’ in the state.

 

“Security agencies have been given firm directive to arrest and prosecute any operative of the NURTW or indeed anyone, group or association that has not been approved by the government    to act on its behalf that attempts to defy the decision of the government or test its resolve to maintain peace and security in all parts of the state, including the motor parks.

 

“Unlike what obtained in the past, this administration has been methodical and deliberate in its approach to maintain peace at the motor parks as well as management of transport union activities, and will not allow anyone to undermine the prevailing peaceful environment.”

