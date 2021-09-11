News

Stay away from southwest, Security Group warns bandits

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

Southwest Security Stakeholders Group (SSSG) has warned bandits and other bad elements to stay away from the southwest region or face the wrath of the group. Speaking shortly after an emergency meeting held in Omole Phase 2, Ikeja on Friday, and in a statement jointly signed by the convener and the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams and the secretary, Alhaji Owolabi Amusat, the group said there were feelings that bandits have perfected their plans to strike in the southwest.

“In recent times, bandits have variously attacked North East, North West and North Central, leaving in its wake disturbing scenes of terror, killings and destruction that are capable of destroying the sanctity of Nigeria. “On this note, the southwest Security Stakeholders Group has considered it necessary to beef up the security operations in our region, and we charged the police and all other security outfits across the region to remain vigilant in ensuring that the region is safe. Any attempt to invade the southwest will bring about both economic and political doom,” the group said.

The group however, dismissed Shehu Gumi’s visit to Igboho town, saying the visit was an attempt to mock and undermine the efforts of the Yoruba activists and freedom fighters. The group stated further that the Islamic cleric’s body language, utterances and that of his “cohorts,” Usman Yusuff in Igboho town truly showed that he was behind the DSS attack on Igboho’s Soka home, and that some parts of the Yoruba territories have been conquered. “Such attempt is provocative, and can lead to crisis as it is in parts of the North. That was why it elicited various reactions.

Gumi’s ideas are always at variance with the present reality in the country and I think it is better for him to desist from fanning the embers of discord in the country and the southwest in particular,” the group said in the statement.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Centre faults Niger Delta leaders’ ultimatum to FG on national dialogue

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A group, under the aegis of the Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development (SCDDD) has faulted the three-month ultimatum issued by Niger Delta region leaders to the Federal Government to convene a national dialogue. The group’s Executive Director, Ambassador Sani Bala, expressed the condemnation in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday; saying that while […]
News

Four persons abducted in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

At least, four persons including three children have been kidnapped by gunmen in Gonin Gora area, a suburb of Kaduna metropolis.   A source in the area disclosed that bandits were said to have invaded the community at 1:15am on Sunday night, shooting and scaring residents.   The source in a phone chat said a […]
News

Critics of my policy on government properties are primitive, Ganduje

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir KANO

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has described those politicising the efforts of his administration in disposing properties that are decaying in the state as primitive, who can’t see beyond their noses.” Ganduje stated this during an inspection tour of the multi billion naira Kano Economic City, sited at Dangwauro area on Zaria road, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica