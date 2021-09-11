Stay away from southwest, Security Group warns bandits

Southwest Security Stakeholders Group (SSSG) has warned bandits and other bad elements to stay away from the southwest region or face the wrath of the group. Speaking shortly after an emergency meeting held in Omole Phase 2, Ikeja on Friday, and in a statement jointly signed by the convener and the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams and the secretary, Alhaji Owolabi Amusat, the group said there were feelings that bandits have perfected their plans to strike in the southwest.

“In recent times, bandits have variously attacked North East, North West and North Central, leaving in its wake disturbing scenes of terror, killings and destruction that are capable of destroying the sanctity of Nigeria. “On this note, the southwest Security Stakeholders Group has considered it necessary to beef up the security operations in our region, and we charged the police and all other security outfits across the region to remain vigilant in ensuring that the region is safe. Any attempt to invade the southwest will bring about both economic and political doom,” the group said.

The group however, dismissed Shehu Gumi’s visit to Igboho town, saying the visit was an attempt to mock and undermine the efforts of the Yoruba activists and freedom fighters. The group stated further that the Islamic cleric’s body language, utterances and that of his “cohorts,” Usman Yusuff in Igboho town truly showed that he was behind the DSS attack on Igboho’s Soka home, and that some parts of the Yoruba territories have been conquered. “Such attempt is provocative, and can lead to crisis as it is in parts of the North. That was why it elicited various reactions.

Gumi’s ideas are always at variance with the present reality in the country and I think it is better for him to desist from fanning the embers of discord in the country and the southwest in particular,” the group said in the statement.

