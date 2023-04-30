Faith Sunday Magazine

Staying Attractive To Your Spouse In Marriage

Posted on Author Bishop Charles Ighele Comment(0)

The bedroom of a couple is a very important part of the house and should be treated as such by all members of the family. I believe firmly that a couple should share the same bedroom and bed because it fosters unity and bonding among them.

A survey carried out in the United States of America reveals that couples that share the same bedroom and bed has more likelihood of making peace after a quarrel. When a couple have romantic bedroom attire, it creates excitement for them.

The average woman especially after the first year of her marriage does not take time to care about how she looks in the bedroom. She may wonder why she needs to be attractive when no one is seeing her.

But the fact is that someone is seeing her and that person is her husband. When a man sees his wife with an old fashioned nightwear or a wrapper tied to her chest, It reduce his attraction to her at that moment.

What happens in a couple’s bedroom can either make or mar a relationship. Some couple have found themselves in a stereotyped bedroom relationship. They look ugly in the bedroom but very attractive on their way to church, office or parties. Most men love modernity.

They would love to see their wife look appealing. It is therefore the duty of a wife to spice up her bedroom by always wearing attractive nightgowns, lingerie and other attires. Go out of your way as a wife to indulge in wearing under wears that will tantalize your husband.

Husbands should also learn to look appealing for their wives also. Instead of wearing old and worn clothes in the bedroom, men can buy nice sleeping wears. Woo a bit of her heart each day by making her attracted to you.

