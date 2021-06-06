Staying fit at 40, beyond (1)

I t may not be easy attaining 40 but it feels great to be 40! But what makes it sweet and alluring is the maintenance and sustenance of the hormones and elasticity responsible for youthful look.

Certainly, there are changes at this age and beyond, thereby, requiring body fitness and nutrition routines to optimize ones’ health and feel as fit, vibrant, and young as one feels like.

Grace, a 67-year-old retired Nigerian based Ghanian nurse and nutritionist, told Sunday Telegraph that our bodies do experience loss as we age. She explained that bone density decreases, metabolism slows, hormone levels drop but that maintaining a consistent fitness routine can help counteract the signs of internal and external aging.

She suggested change of life style as we age, change to compensatory dieting, regular exercise and knowing the right people to move with. There are conflicting information and mixed messages about what workouts should look like in your 40s, however, and what you should and shouldn’t be doing.

Since it’s a bit difficult to know what to focus on and how to separate the myths and stereotypes from hard sciences and the reality on ground; two fitness experts, who specialise in helping with information to crush health and fitness goals at 40 and beyond, suggested the following ways by Christa Shelton and Kira Stokes.

Shelton is a National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), certified personal trainer and Precision Nutrition coach while Stokes is a celebrity trainer. Start with your mindset This first one seems easy but it can be difficult in practice.

Both our experts agree that the foundation for feeling and looking how you want to is ignoring any messaging that tells you such a goal is unattainable after your 20s and 30s. Shelton advised against allowing our age stand in between us and our athletic prowess.

“You shouldn’t let your age stand between you and any sort of athletic endeavour. Unfortunately, because we are given messages around aging that isn’t always the most supportive, it can lead one to think you are not valuable as you age, and that could not be further from the truth,” says Shelton.

She added that, “as long as you have breath in your body, there is an opportunity for you to try new things, challenge yourself to move in new ways, and discover more about yourself and what you can do.”

Try HIIT Stokes recommends high-intensity interval training (HIIT) in combination with strength training as the powerful one-two combo to keep your metabolism humming as you enter your 40s and beyond. HIIT improves your cardiovascular fitness and strength and provides an efficient calorie burn.

While exercise is about a lot more than burning calories and losing weight, your metabolism begins to slow down as you age, and if you don’t make compensatory dietary changes, your weight may start to creep up.

HIIT training is so demanding for the body that it keeps your metabolism revved up even once the workout is over. Strength training is key “Building and maintaining muscle as we age is a key component to keeping our bones strong,” noted Shelton.

“Muscle mass begins to decline with age. So, it’s very beneficial to incorporate resistance training into your routine because muscle is what keeps your metabolic rate cranking.

The more you can build your muscle mass (or at least preserve it), the better. Join an exercise class The companionship of an exercise class helps keep the workout fun, social, and engaging.

“Find a class that you really enjoy and it will keep you going back for more plus, having an instructor means there’s a fitness pro right there with you. Should you have any questions or need modifications.

And, with choices from Spinning to Zumba and CrossFit to Pilates, there’s something for everyone. Consider supplements If you’re unable to meet all your nutritional needs through your diet, consider supplements.

But always consult your physician first. Common supplements include multivitamins, calcium, vitamin D, magnesium, and zinc. Your doctor may recommend additional nutrients like Vitamin B-12, if you follow a vegan diet.

