Stealing in God’s house: Sad tales of theft in holy places

Religious houses are basically places of worship. But the stench of stealing, corruption and pilfering oozing out from God’s houses has remained a source of sorrow and tears to a number of Nigerians. LADESOPE LADELOKUN and JOHNPAUL BORISADE, write on stealing in the most unusual of places

Though the Good Book recorded that the David said that his heart leapt for joy on hearing the call to go to God’s house, the search for joy in the house of God has left many with tales of sorrow in Nigeria. That is the typical story of Abiodun Abolunrin, who had lived three years in the United States be-fore his deportation to Nigeria.

A distraught Abolunrin had thought he could pick up the pieces of his life in Nigeria by selling his only car to raise capital for his planned farm business. This, he said, would swell his savings and give him the financial muscle to start . But, lo and behold, attending a church service in a Pentecostal Church (name withheld) was all was needed to empty his entire bank account.

In his innocent ignorance, he had left his phone to go to the loo while charging its bat-tery, erroneously thinking his phone was safe in God’s house.

But that error could only make him slip into depression in the long run.

“I’m not the same person again after that ex-perience. Sometimes, I just ask myself: what am I living for? Am I supposed to be careful in a place I called my father’s house? Was I stupid to have left my phone to pee? No one can claim to understand how I feel except they are in my shoes. I wake up each day feeling empty.”

But a thief was not lucky at the Antioch Baptist Church, Ogbomosho, Oyo State. Ac-cording to an eyewitness and cleric, Tunde Ajewole, the culprit was beaten black and blue as naval officers descended heavily on him.

“I was at the wedding ceremony of a Sub-Lieutenant in the Nigerian Navy. The service had ended and this young man dipped his hand into the pocket of the younger brother of the groom. The man grabbed the thief’s hand and that was how he was caught. Come and see beating. All the officers present there gave him the beating of his life.”

Speaking on why members of the same family are not allowed to be ushers in the Re-deemed Christian Church of God, Ajewole explained: “There are instances of where a fa-ther would pass an envelope of tithe to his son in the process of counting money. Ushers o! Cases abound of ushers who connive to steal from the church. Sadly, they are members of the same family. So, in the Redeemed Chris-tian Church of God, if you’re a member of the same family, you can’t be ushers.”

With just a week to his wedding, Kunle Bad-mus was understandably in high spirits. But his joy turned sour on discovering his phone had been stolen during a Sunday service at a Celestial Church Parish in the Agege area of Lagos. “I couldn’t believe what happened to me last week. No one was sitting directly beside me.

So, I felt comfortable leaving my phone on my seat. Unknown to me, someone was watching me. As I knelt with my fore-head touching the floor, I was told a young man changed position and knelt beside me briefly before I raised my head to discover my phone was missing. This prime suspect had disappeared into thin air. Though he’s not our member of our parish, he had sought financial assistance from a church worker earlier.

“More devastating is that my line cannot be retrieved until after my wedding because I was told my NIN registration was not prop-erly done. What that means is that I won’t be able to reach a lot of people and I cannot also be reached via phone till next week at this crucial moment. Let me confess: I regretted going to church on Sunday,” he told Sunday Telegraph.

Ideally, religious houses should be sacred places, devoid of stench of evil but with tear-provoking reports of stealing and other immoralities perpetrated in supposed holy places, some observers have expressed con-cerns about what they consider the desecra-tion of the holiest of holies; something they say largely mirrors the failure of the govern-ment and religious leaders to provide the right leadership.

For a number of critics, while they put the blame on what they, in their wisdom, con-sider to be the rising cases of theft in religious houses on the failure of the government to arrest the rising wave of poverty and jobless-ness, religious leaders, they argue, aid and abet criminality by their ostentatious display of wealth and their deliberate attempt to water down teachings on morality.

Churches fingered in fraud cases

Apart from petty thieves, who cause pains to worshippers, a number of churches owned by Nigerians have been linked to fraud cases. In 2019, Christ Embassy and its board of trustees were indicted for financial misconduct by the United Kingdom Charity Commission after an investigation that lasted for five years into the church’s finances.

Dr. Chris Oyakhilome, its founder, had pre-sided over the charity’s board of trustees until he resigned in 2014. This was after the British government had in 2013 set up an inquiry into the possible financial misplacement of the church’s fund between 2008 and 2012.

According to the Charity Commission, the inquiry found evidence the church may be laundering or diverting funds of up to N288 million from its UK branches to six accounts controlled by Christ Embassy Nigeria.

It also discovered that the church illegally registered three properties in the names of two members of its board of trustees, failed to pay taxes worth over £250,000 on expenditures by employees and failed to secure adequate insurance.

Also, the UK government, shut Pastor Tobi Adegboyega’s Salvation Proclaimer Ministries Limited, a London-based church, popularly known as SPAC Nation, over what it called the failure to properly account for more than £1.87 million in expenditure and operating with a lack of transparency.

Only last year, a Nigerian pastor, Joshua Olatokunbo Shonubi, was indicted for con-spiracy to commit marriage and visa fraud, by a Federal Grand Jury in Maryland, United States. The pastor of New Life City Church in Maryland, according to multiple reports, led a scheme to fraudulently obtain UK resident status for foreign nationals by arranging mar-riages to U.S. citizens.

A statement by the District of Maryland’s Department of Justice partly read: “On at least 34 occasions, Shonubi also allegedly created false rental leases, listing Jaypro, a corpora-tion he formed in 2015, as landlord, to provide proof that the foreign national and U.S. citizen were living together, when in fact, they were living separately.”

Not just churches

In a chat with Sunday Telegraph, Hajara No-fiu, a teacher and secretary in a Mosque in the Iju area of Lagos, narrated how a certain group of women conspired to loot the contributions of worshippers.

“There is this group of women that count money. They know themselves, so, they won’t allow an “outsider” to join them. I made an attempt to join them in counting but they sent me away. But I understand why they did that. They know I abhor the dishonest act they en-gage in. So, I’m like a “bad market” to them.

Whenever they see me in their midst, they pretend as if they mean business by count-ing without stealing. Once I stay more than five minutes, they just send me on an errand. Unknown to them,bI watch them from where I normally hide to see how they steal people’s contributions by stuffing wads of N1000 notes into their pockets.”

Also, sharing his experience with Sunday Telegraph, Jimoh Kamaldeen, narrated how his shoes disappeared, leaving him to settle for a pair of flip flops at a Jumat service in a Mosque in the Ofada area of Ogun State.

“I just bought these expensive shoes I saved money to buy. But being a house of God, it never crossed my mind that anyone would scheme to steal what does not belong to them. But I was wrong. My shoes disappeared. Though, I was shocked it happened, that ex-perience opened my eyes to the fact that not everyone that claims to worship in mosques are true worshippers. I saved for three months to buy the shoes. It’s not a curse. I do not see how those who stole my shoes will not incur the wrath of Allah.”

In a viral message attributed to an official at the National Mosque, Abuja, Prof Is-haq Olan-rewaju Oloyede, Secretary of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and current JAMB registrar, was said to have developed an in-genious means of exposing corrupt officials, who corner contributions for personal use.

“Prof. Ishaq Olanrewaju Oloyede is the secre-tary of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and current JAMB registrar. He performed a miracle at the National Mosque, Abuja. After every Jumu’at prayer, it is a tradition for the mosque committee to raise money for run-ning of the mosque. Prof. Oloyede noticed that money raised after every Jumu’at prayer never exceeded N13, 000 – N14, 000.

This had been on for long. So, one day, he decided to personally drop N14,000 inside the box and the notes were marked without the aware-ness of the collectors. After every collector had gone round the mosque to collect money from as many dignitaries as are usually present at the mosque, the total money raised still didn’t go above N14, 000 and the particular notes he personally dropped were missing. Okay, no problem! The following Friday, he came to mosque with special boxes, the boxes were locked and the keys to them were kept by him. As usual, the collectors went round the mosque as dignitaries dropped their money directly into the boxes and after the whole thing, he opened the boxes and over N400, 000 was realised! Yeah, over N400, 000! The collectors disappeared all of a sudden! This happens in almost every mosque. Love for wealth has turned people against their here-after. Corruption is everywhere.”

How trusted Nigerian pastors got N700m to start microfinance bank but blew it

Sunday Adelaja, the founder and senior pastor of the Embassy of the Blessed King-dom of God for All Nations, an evangelical-charismatic mega-church, in Kyiv, Ukraine, in an interview with Church Times narrated how N700 million given to trusted Nigerian pastors for the purposes of alleviating poverty through job creation went down the drain.

According to him, despite assuring him that it would grow and deliver about 40 million Nigerians from poverty in 10,20 years, it was not even up to two years that they returned to him that they had lost everything. These pastors, he said, have made him lose trust in people.

“Did you know the money I used to start the microfinance bank in Nigeria was withdrawn from the mortgage of my house here? I risked and put online everything that I had here. This is about N200 million, which I brought to Ni-geria not to buy a house for myself.

“But, I went to put that money in Lagos, in the hands of Nigerians, who are pastors and I told them that the only thing I want is for them to do this as a microfinance bank to help people. They came to Ukraine to do a presen-tation to convince me that they understood what I wanted.

“So, I said go and use this money, which is a product of all my years of savings in Eu-rope. I gave this money to be used not for my family, my children or my siblings in Nigeria, but to be used for all Nigerians including my relatives and everybody else. I told them to start this microfinance bank that would help Nigerians.

“They gave me the assurance that it would grow and expand and they even made a busi-ness plan and structure for me that in the next 10, 20 years, we’d be able to deliver about 40 million Nigerians from poverty.

“But, instead of that, the bank didn’t even last two years before they came back to me reporting that everything was lost. Apart from my own contribution, other people contrib-uted funds summing up to over N700 million, which was lost without anything to show for it.

“I cannot trust people because the people I trusted are pastors belonging to some of the most reputable churches in the country. This is a proof that what they are taught in their churches and what they are teaching others is wrong. We don’t have Christianity anymore in Nigeria. We don’t have values in our people. These pastors are just taking advantage of people.

“So, I don’t know what has happened to my money and the N700 million we put into the economy. Hence, I am not to blame for the collapse of the microfinance bank. It could be that my fault was trusting people and I wouldn’t risk it anymore,” he said.

Should churches, mosques pay tax?

With some Nigerian religious leaders known for ostentatious lifestyles, many argue that it is only appropriate for churches and mosques to pay taxes since some religious leaders and bodies are said to own private jets and busi-ness concerns, even while crushing poverty hit their members.

Commenting, Evangelist Peter Onodu, General Overseer, Christ Ways Chapel, told Sunday Telegraph that there was no basis to tax non-profit organisations. Rather, he said, they should be encouraged.

“You can’t tell churches to pay taxes on the things you fail to provide. When churches build schools, hospitals from the contribu-tions of members, whatever financial gains they make is used in executing more projects. I can tell you from the information I have that I know a particular church with a camp on Lagos/Ibadan Expressway that a great num-ber of its students are on scholarships.

You don’t even have to be their member. Once they see that you truly deserve it, you get it. So, who pays for that? People say churches build schools their members cannot attend but no one talks about those who don’t pay at all.

Churches deserve to be encouraged to do more where government has failed. In some countries, government pays to maintain such churches”

For Pastor Jare Akinpelu of Ancient of Days Ministry, personal incomes of God’s servants can be taxed but it cannot be appropriate to tax religious houses directly.

“I believe if you work, you should be taxed. Some of us do not rely solely on what we earn from the church. In fact, I think it will in a way check charlatans who just want to do business instead of winning souls for Christ. But what I’m totally against is this idea of taxing church-es and mosques. What do they produce?”

In his reaction, Islamic cleric, Dr Akeem Ba-bawale, believes it is unthinkable to expect mosques or any other religious houses to pay tax, stating the only reason there can be justifi-cation for such is they have ventures that earn them profits from their incomes.

“There can only be a condition for mosques and churches to pay tax. It’s only fair that if I have a company that produces body cream or “pure water” using the name of my mosque, I should pay tax. But in a situation where all I do in my mosque is to pray and the alms we get is not even enough to give me a decent structure, where do I get the tax? That can-not be fair. Even when the government wants to raise its revenue, making life difficult for people should not be an option.”

Why traditionalists get justice faster than Christians,Muslims

For some observers, deities like Osun, Ogun, Esu et al are seen to dispense justice faster than God. In an interview with Sunday Telegraph, a traditionalist and history lecturer, Dr Temitope Fagunwa, said African spiritual- ity is all about justice, noting that going against the tenets of the spiritual belief system has immediate repercussions.

“Each group of people has its own cosmo-logical belief system. The cosmological belief system is related to their spirituality. That is why we cannot place side by side the mak-ings of Arabic relations with that of African spirituality. They are different in concept and are different in modus operandi. What the African spirituality is all about is justice. It is different from what Christianity and what Is-lam are all about. Spirituality is not the same as religion. Ogun worshipping, Sango worship-ping, Obatala worshipping and all of these spiritual forms are examples of spirituality. They are not religion. Spirituality is about self-discovery.

Spirituality is a personal business.

“And that is why in the traditional African society, you can have Ogun shrine in your backyard; you can have the Osun shrine, you can have all these shrines without a pastor or Imam telling you how to worship in your backyard. It’s only in Christianity or Islam that you need a pastor or Imam to tell you how to worship God. But that’s not the reality in African spirituality.

“And that’s why it’s like you’re eating your own liver if you go against the basic tenets of your spiritual belief system. If I’m wor-shipping Esu in my backyard, I deny stealing what I actually stole by swearing in the name of Esu, Esu will strike before I get home. In African spirituality, you cannot go against the basic tenets of your spiritual belief system. You will get the repercussion almost immediately.

That’s why spirituality is different from reli-gion. African spirituality talks about justice. Esu is the god of justice. Esu acts on the basis of the action of human being.

“If you sin, Esu will reward you with what-ever repercussion of what you deserve. So, African spirituality is about justice. You get justice and you get the repercussion of your action almost immediately. So, Christianity and Islam are man-made religions but spiri-tuality is about nature. That’s why you cannot place religion and spirituality in the same box. The way Esu will respond to injustice is dif-ferent from the way Jesus Christ will respond.

“Whatever you consider real must have basic historical facts. Spirituality is about the cultural understanding of the universe. You must develop your own cultural value sys-tem. Your cultural value system will teach you that you’re not supposed to be covetous. You’re not supposed to take things that do not belong to you. So, the moment you drop that spirituality, you cannot but expect that the cul-tural value system will decline. You cannot but expect that the cultural value system will fall apart. That’s the reality we are facing today.”

Spiritual explanations, implications

God remains unabated despite its cataclysm and consequences, a Christian cleric, Pastor Saka of the Christ Apostolic Church, says there may be more to it than meets the eye.

“There are various implications as regards stealing in the house of God. People have sev-eral methods they adopt to steal in the church. For example, if an usher is covetous, he/she can be stealing the money that the members have contributed just because he/she is in charge of counting monetary contributions. By taking such money, the implication is that it could lead to sudden deaths. Anybody that steals in the church cannot progress in life. He/she will be stagnant in the spiritual realm.

“When they know about the implications but still continue to do it, I don’t think it is their fault. You know if someone is pos-sessed with a covetous spirit, they know the implications of stealing but because they are possessed with the spirit of steal-ing, the person in question will continue to steal for the rest of their life. For instance, if you keep paper beside such a person, they will steal it.

“When someone is so covetous, they are not content with the little they have. It can lead to stealing. I know a boy possessed by the spirit of stealing . Somebody sent that spirit to pos-sess him as a revenge because of the offence of the boy’s parents. It can also be a generational curse,” he said.

Another cleric, who chose to be anony-mous, said no excuse could justify stealing in the house of God as offenders can never go unpunished. According to him, those who steal in the house of God are oblivious of the consequences.

His words: “Those who steal from the church do not realise the implications of what they are doing. The instruments and equipment used in the church is simply for evangelism and by extension, bring the gospel of Christ to everyone on earth.

If they break into churches to steal these things, they are directly tagging themselves as those who are against the preaching of the gospel of Christ.

Therefore, they are the anti-Christ. So, that is just an over-all implication of what they are doing.

“First and foremost, not everyone is aware of the implications. Those who do it over and over again probably have no idea of the im-plications of what they do. But for those who do, there is no excuse for them. You can’t con-tinue to steal from the church because you are poor and get away with it. You can’t continue stealing from the church because you need to pay bills and get away with it. So, there is no excuse that justifies their actions.

“The reason they continue to steal is because they are just lazy and refuse to earn a living themselves. The crime of stealing is a punish-able offence even under the law, and there is no excuse for it. Those who do it just probably have the mindset of getting quick money.”

