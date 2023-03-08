Steely Milan edge Spurs to reach Champions League quarters

…as Bayern cruise past PSG

Seven-time winners AC Milan reached the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time in 11 years as a disciplined display earned them a 0-0 draw at Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday and a 1-0 aggregate victory.

On a freezing night in north London the Italians comfortably protected the slender advantage they established in the first leg of their last-16 tie at the San Siro as Tottenham huffed and puffed to little effect.

Tottenham failed to muster an attempt on target in the first half as their frustration boiled over with manager Antonio Conte booked for letting his emotions get the better of him while they had defender Cristian Romero sent off late on.

Milan could have made it a more comfortable night had they taken any of the good chances they created but in the end a masterclass of defensive game management saw them through.

While Stefano Pioli’s Milan can look forward with optimism, Tottenham’s season is fizzling out after a dismal week in which they also lost in the FA Cup to second-tier Sheffield United and to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

Milan may be some way off returning to their European pomp but while they lack the household names of the late 1980s and early 1990s, Pioli’s team had too much craft for a Tottenham side who were booed at the final whistle.

The match kicked off 10 minutes late because of traffic issues and in truth Tottenham never got out of third gear.

Considering it was flagged as their biggest game of the season there was a mystifying lack of urgency from the hosts in the first half in which the home fans were given nothing to warm the spirits on a bitter cold night.

Tottenham’s three-man attack of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski were forced to feed on scraps and while Milan were hardly any more potent they did have the first decent chance when Junior Messias drilled a shot wide.

The Italians came close to taking the lead just after the interval when the ball broke for first-leg scorer Brahim Diaz but his shot was blocked by the legs of Fraser Forster.

With the clock showing 64 minutes Tottenham finally warmed the gloves of Milan keeper Mike Maignan as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who was suspended for the first leg, fired in an angled drive that was parried over for a corner.

As Tottenham began to commit men forward gaps appeared at the back and Rafael Leao had an effort blocked and then sent another attempt over the crossbar.

Kane sent a stooping header wide as the game began to open up and Tottenham rolled the dice by sending on forward Richarlison in place of wing back Emerson.

Conte was then jeered for hauling off Kulusevski for defender Davinson Sanchez as time ran out.

Kane almost levelled in stoppage time with a header superbly saved by Maignan but Milan could have crowned their night on the counter-attack with substitute Divock Origi hitting the post.

And Bayern Munich forward Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting scored against his former club and Serge Gnabry added a late second as the Germans beat Paris St Germain 2-0 on Wednesday to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

The 33-year-old Choupo-Moting, who played for PSG from 2018-20, tapped in from a Leon Goretzka assist in the 61st minute.

Substitute Gnabry struck on the break in the 89th minute to seal the hosts’ 3-0 aggregate win following their 1-0 victory in the first leg in Paris.

The result established Bayern as one of the title favourites going into the last eight and left PSG’s star-studded squad including world champion Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe without a shot at Europe’s premier club trophy for another year.

The quarter-final draw will take place on March 17.

PSG, without injured forward Neymar, were sharper in the early stages and went close through Mbappe and then a double effort from Messi in front of goal in the 25th minute.

Bayern gradually took the fight to the visitors and had a chance of their own when Musiala’s 32nd-minute shot was blocked by keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Despite PSG captain Marquinhos being taken off with a rib injury in the 36th minute, the visitors almost went ahead two minutes later when under pressure Bayern keeper Yann Sommer lost possession in the box.

Vitinha’s shot with the goal at his mercy was cleared on the line by Matthijs de Ligt in what proved to be a pivotal moment in the game.The Dutch defender had made an almost identical stop against VfB Stuttgart in the league last week.

With Mbappe largely kept quiet, it was his in-form former PSG team mate Choupo-Moting who scored when he struck just past the hour for his 17th goal in all competitions this season.

He had gone close twice a few minutes earlier.PSG attempted to bounce back instantly and had a Sergio Ramos header saved by Sommer two minutes after the goal. The Spaniard also headed wide a little later but their hopes were shattered when Gnabry completed a quick break in the 89th minute.

“The best team won,” PSG’s Danilo said.

“We missed a few chances, it’s hard to swallow. They’re a very physical side. I don’t have words. If we want to improve we have to stick together.”

RESULTS

• Bayern 2 – 0 2PSG

(Agg 3-0)FT

• Tottenham 0 – 0 AC Milan

(Agg 0-1)FT

*Courtesy: Reuters

