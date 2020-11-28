Steer clear of Eagles job, Gara- Gombe warns Amuneke

Former Gombe FA chairman, Shuaibu Gara-Gombe, has urged former African Footballer of the Year Emmanuel Amuneke to reject the proposal to draft him in as one of Super Eagles’ assistant coaches. Gombe is of the opinion that Amuneke is bigger than being a mere assistant under Gernot Rohr considering his rising resume. The fiery sports administrator insisted that the Nigeria Football Federation is not sincere and has the capacity to mess him up.

“I heard that Amuneke’s name has been mentioned as one of those the NFF wants to go for after the meeting with Sunday Dare (Minister of Sports) . I want to warn Amuneke not to have anything to do with the Eagles, they will mess him up,” he said.

“They will owe him salaries and at the end of the day he would regret it. They want him to come and work; let them pay him upfront because if they can’t get the Federal Government to settle the money they are owing the Eagles since after the Nations Cup in Egypt, where will they get the money to pay Amuneke. “Amuneke is bigger than being one of Rohr’s assistants after coaching in places like Tanzania, Egypt and working at the highest level with FIFA.”

Like this: Like Loading...