Sports

Steer clear of Eagles job, Gara- Gombe warns Amuneke

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Former Gombe FA chairman, Shuaibu Gara-Gombe, has urged former African Footballer of the Year Emmanuel Amuneke to reject the proposal to draft him in as one of Super Eagles’ assistant coaches. Gombe is of the opinion that Amuneke is bigger than being a mere assistant under Gernot Rohr considering his rising resume. The fiery sports administrator insisted that the Nigeria Football Federation is not sincere and has the capacity to mess him up.

“I heard that Amuneke’s name has been mentioned as one of those the NFF wants to go for after the meeting with Sunday Dare (Minister of Sports) . I want to warn Amuneke not to have anything to do with the Eagles, they will mess him up,” he said.

“They will owe him salaries and at the end of the day he would regret it. They want him to come and work; let them pay him upfront because if they can’t get the Federal Government to settle the money they are owing the Eagles since after the Nations Cup in Egypt, where will they get the money to pay Amuneke. “Amuneke is bigger than being one of Rohr’s assistants after coaching in places like Tanzania, Egypt and working at the highest level with FIFA.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Torres’ treble helps Spain humble Germany in Nations League

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester City winger Ferran Torres scored his first career hat-trick as Spain inflicted Germany’s heaviest competitive defeat and joined France in the four-team Nations League finals. In a repeat of the Euro 2008 final, former Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata headed in Spain’s first goal, before Torres volleyed home emphatically. Rodri made it three with […]
Sports

US Open: Line judge hit with ball by Djokovic suffers death threats

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The US Open line judge hit in the throat with a ball by world number one Novak Djokovic has been subjected to sickening abuse and even death threats on social media, it emerged on Monday.   Trolls have bombarded the Instagram account of Laura Clark, who was on Monday identified by Britain’s MailOnline, with venomous […]
Sports

Athletes hail return of sports

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Top track and field athletes in the country have hailed the return of sports in the country after the Presidential Task Force announced the return of noncontact sports in Nigeria over the weekend.   Some of the athletes who spoke with New Telegraph said they are happy that they will be returning to participate in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: