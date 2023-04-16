Stefflon Don: “A Woman Shouldn’t Be Entitled To A Man’s Wealth If She Didn’t Struggle With Him”

Since the news of the divorce scandal between Achraf Hakimi and his wife Hiba Abouk broke on the internet some days back, several celebrities have been taking to their social media pages to react to it.

The likes of Peter Okoye of Psquare, Mary Njoku, and more have aired their views on the issue.

Correspondingly, Stephanie Victoria Allen better known by her stage name Stefflon Don has also dropped her two cents concerning the divorce scandal.

News Telegraph had earlier reported that a Moroccan football player, who is currently under investigation for rape charges after allegedly assaulting a 24-year-old woman in his home in Paris, Achraf Hakimi is divorced.

Hakimi’s wife, Hiba Abouk, filed a divorce based on the accusations laid on the husband for rapping a 24-year-old woman in their matrimonial bed. The accuser’s lawyer denies all allegations against her client.

His wife filed for divorce and requested half of his property, but it was discovered that he had no assets in his name.

Hiba discovered that all of the assets and properties of the 24-year-old Moroccan International were registered under his mother’s name, Sadia Mouth.

Reacting to the development, the British rapper stated that no woman should feel entitled to half of a man’s fortune if she didn’t struggle with him.

“No woman should be entitled to half of a man’s earnings if she hasn’t struggled with & help him get there