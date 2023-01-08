Stella D’lyte threatens to sue Federal Character

Nigerian Afro Beat crooner, Stella D’lyte has threatened to sue Federal Character, a popular online newspaper for over what it described as presumptuous news of the release of her new album titled “Gbes”.

In letter sent to our publishers, the musicians said she had planned to make a big bang with the release of her album, but the publication has taken the wind of her sail. “We are calling on the management of the newspaper to immediately publish an apology and be ready for other action that might be required by our lawyers in this regard.

This is because the action has affected our marketing strategy and consequent sales projection,” the letter said. However, the newspaper stated that the publication was in good faith and part of its duties to inform, educate and entertain the people on various issues across all sectors of the economy, in Nigeria and the entire world, hence has violated no law.

In our professional career spanning over a decade, we have reported, promoted, analysed and made professional comments on various artistes and their in the interest of the general public and had suffered no litigations. We wonder why this publication is raising some dust. A couple of weeks ago, this newspaper has stated that “not quite three months after the release of “Legit”, Stella D’lyte is back with a banger that will take fans by storm.

She is kick-starting the New Year with “Gbes.” – A song that we can categorically say is her most Afro beat song to date. And yes, we can say that because we have listened to it.

“According to the artist and her management, and barring any unforeseen developments, the set date for the release of “Gbes,” was the 4th of January, 2023. “This is without a doubt one of D’lyte’s best periods in music. From what we gathered from her management, December was a busy month for them.

Their artist has hopped from stage to stage performing from one end of the United States to the other – especially in high-demand cities like New York and California. “Plans for shooting the official music video of “Gbes” are already in full gear. But all that we can reveal for now is that they will shoot it in Houston. The artist and her team will reveal further details in the days to come.”

