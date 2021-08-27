Stella Oduah dumps PDP, joins APC

A former Aviation Minister, Stella Oduah, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Stella, currently the senator representing Anambra North, was part of President Goodluck Jonathan’s cabinet. The lawmaker defected to the APC yesterday at a brief ceremony held in Abuja to admit her into the ruling party. In attendance were the Chairman, APC Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni. Others were Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; Chairman, Progressive Governors’ Forum and Kebbi Governor, Atiku Bagudu; Imo Governor, Hope Uzodimma, among others. The Anambra State APC governorship candidate, Senator Andy Uba, was present while Buni congratulated Oduah for joining the APC and assured her of equal rights with existing members.

