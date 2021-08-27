Stella Oduah dumps PDP, joins APC

A former Aviation Minister, Stella Oduah, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Stella, currently the senator representing Anambra North, was part of President Goodluck Jonathan’s cabinet. The lawmaker defected to the APC yesterday at a brief ceremony held in Abuja to admit her into the ruling party. In attendance were the Chairman, APC Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni. Others were Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; Chairman, Progressive Governors’ Forum and Kebbi Governor, Atiku Bagudu; Imo Governor, Hope Uzodimma, among others. The Anambra State APC governorship candidate, Senator Andy Uba, was present while Buni congratulated Oduah for joining the APC and assured her of equal rights with existing members.
Related Articles
NDDC Board job tears Delta APC apart
There was uneasy calm in the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday as the two warring factions of the party are at dagger drawn over job slots in the proposed reconstituted the board the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). Facts have emerged that the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Death toll in South Africa Zuma riots passes 70
The death toll in South Africa has risen to 72, after violence engulfed parts of the country after the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma. This includes 10 people killed in a stampede during looting on Monday night at a shopping centre in Soweto. The BBC filmed a baby being thrown from a building […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Mysterious death: Keren-Happuch’s case was mismanaged, School insists
…says claim of decayed condom by family unsubstantiated The management of Premiere Academy, Lugbe, Abuja, has insisted the mysterious death of one of its student, 14-year-old Miss Keren-Happuch Akpagher, may not be unconnected with the inability of the hospital to manage her condition properly. Keren-Happuch’s family and Queens Hospital, Wuse Zone 6, where […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)