Stellas Digital Bank unveils new fintech app

Disruptions within Nigeria’s tech space has been further stirred as Stellas Digital Bank, on Thursday, launched into the fintech community. The bank, at the unveiling ceremony, said the online bank arrived the market with a new app, featuring the ‘Ghost Mode,’ a unique banking offering. The Ghost Mode allows users to transfer funds to beneficiaries or make payments incognito. This service meets the yearnings of many users who want to make payments confidentially or donate to a cause, occasion, event and exercise a humanitarian gesture anonymously.

“The Ghost Mode feature is guaranteed to revolutionise customer experience and breed a whole new community of anonymous angels. “Beyond this, the feature ultimately protects Stellas Digital Bank customers by encrypting their transactions and isolating them from fraudsters,” said the company’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Anselem Uba. According to Uba, automated deposit, another unique feature, allows users to transfer funds from any bank account into the Stellas app without manually transferring from one bank into the other.

This functionality, he said, saves them the rigours of deploying several apps in other to perform a transaction, thereby creating convenience, speed and efficiency. “The budgeting tool is a helpful feature released on the Stellas app, enabling users to plan and allocate funds to monthly expenditure similar to how individuals conventionally make a list of how to disburse monthly income. One of the benefits of the budgeting tool is the ability to compare their actual spending to the budget real-time and periodically, keeping users in check on spending habits,” the CTO noted.

He added: “The app bouquet also allows users to request loans online, with a pre-set risk management policy to notify applicants on loan eligibility.” Powered by Stellas Technologies, a financial technology company, Stellas Digital Bank is fully licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and has all its accounts insured by Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation(NDIC). “The emergence of Stellas Digital Bank is a strategic response to many months of industry and market analyses which show that Nigeria’s Fintech space, despite observed growth, still has some niches yet unserved,” Managing Director, Bukola Solomon said.

 

