Stem the worsening insecurity situation in Nigeria, CAC President tells FG

Christ Apostolic Church Worldwide has bemoaned the increasing cases of terrorist activities in Nigeria in particular, and the rest of the world in general, while urging that the world leaders must rise to the occasion in the interest of all.

The President, CAC Worldwide, Pastor Dr. Henry Ojo raised the concern about the precarious global situation during the 25th anniversary of the CAC Arogungbogunmi International, Olunde, Ibadan, Sunday.

According to him: “If you say that attacks by bandits in Nigeria are targeted at Christians alone, I will not agree. Anyone staying in the North would understand what the Northerners, Christians and Muslims are facing. Well the issue of terrorism and insecurity is a global phenomenon. It is not only in Nigeria alone. The rest of the world is facing it. It is the sign of end time.

“We knew the situation before the current administration came on board. The terrorists entered Abuja and were bombing public utilities. We are not saying they have done well now; we want the Federal Government to do more so that citizens can sleep with two eyes closed. Nigeria had never been like this before. President Muhammadu Buhari needs to put in more effort. I believe that we shall overcome the challenges.

“Nigeria is blessed, but our education is certificate- oriented and so, we have graduates who are busy looking for jobs after graduating. Nigeria is adding six million births to its population every year, so there should be a sustainable system in place to cater for the growing population. We should not put the responsibilities on the government’s shoulders alone. I don’t agree that Nigeria should disintegrate, but every region should have full control of their resources.”

