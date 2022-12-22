Stemming the tide of pneumonia deaths

…experts say neglect, inadequate oxygen therapy, poor dosing drive mortality

Pneumonia has long borne the fate of being a neglected ailment, but intervention efforts to reduce high death burden from the disease have also paid off. Available statistics which detailed the efforts to cut deaths from the disease showed that in the last 10 years, 104 deaths per 1,000 live births (lbs) were recorded from pneumonia. While this statistics dropped to 96 deaths per 1,000 lbs in 2015 it resurged again to 110 per 1,000 lbs in 2018. According to a pediatrician, Dr. Iyornenge Ikuren who is a member of the Paediatric Association of Nigeria (PAN), that analysed the data, the resurgence of pneumonia from 96 deaths to 110 within four years meant that something was wrong.

He said, “It means there was something wrong. There was something we were missing in those four years that deaths from the disease rose.” Ikuren made these remarks at a two-day media roundtable organised by Save the Children International (SCI) Nigeria with funding from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). The aim of the roundtable which was held in Kano from December 19 – 20, is to provide interface, and engagement to discuss pneumonia specific interventions and opportunities for sustaining the gains made over the years in media engagement. Pneumonia is a form of acute respiratory infection that affects the lungs, making breathing painful as well as limits oxygen intake.

The paediatrician described the ailment as a high breed event, which if denied prompt intervention can kill an affected child without delay. However, highlighting what prompted the pneumonia resurgence in 2018 based on that data, Ikuren said several factors were considered. “We looked at where the children died and found that about 64 per cent of under-five deaths died at home and 32 per cent died on their way to different hospitals. About eight per cent died in secondary and tertiary facilities under well trained and skilled care professionals with capacity to recognise early symptoms of pneumonia.

Neglect of pneumonia

Explaining further, Ikuren noted that pneumonia has been neglected over the years. Looking at available under-five interventions “we have funds for malaria intervention; we have funds for HIV, but pneumonia has been neglected. “That is why the PAN, the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) and other partners have been working, especially in the last four years to reduce the statistics of deaths from pneumonia.

Shortage of skilled health workers

In addition, Ikuren noted the paucity of skilled health workers in both the primary and secondary healthcare facilities in communities has contributed to the high death rate from pneumonia. “If the doctors in those facilities cannot identify early pneumonia symptoms they will not be capable of taking necessary actions to avert the deaths of children imonpacted by the disease.”

Limited availability of facilities

Furthermore, he said if doctors available in health facilities lack needed equipment including oxygen, pulse oxymetre, among others to assess the affected achild properly and provide prompt intervention they cannot halt the resurgence of pneumonia deaths.

Poor referral system

According to Ikuren, if doctors are reluctant in using the referral system, it will hinder cutting deaths from pneumonia. He said some doctors know that patients need to be referred and deliberately delay referring them based on their priority for profits.

By the time the patients gets to the teaching or general hospitals when ultimately referred, they have died. However the pediatrician called for the strengthening of hospital referral systems including the adoption of specialist communication skills to ensure the success of that measure. The availability of the right medications, appropriate prescriptions and correct dosage of medicines, considering the age of the child patients, can improve the treatment of pneumonia. He disclosed that the Inappropriate dosage of pneumonia drugs in children remains a common problem for some doctors who consider children as half adults and simply halve adult medication for kids; the impact has resulted in more child deaths. According to him, what PAN advocates is the use of dispersible Amoxicillin.

Based on the problems posed by dosing of pneumonia drugs, PAN and the FMoH came up with a document imon approved dosage for children which is twice daily for easy compliance. “Even now, child drugs are now flavoured to achieve better compliance,” he added.

However, based on the need to reduce the impact of pneumonia death, Ikuren said there’s need to bring down the statistics of deaths by pneumonia, adding that SCI Nigeria, the PAN, the FMoH and other partners have been in the forefront of these interventions to halt childhood diseases including pneumonia. On his part, the Head, Child Survival at the FMoH, Dr. Oluseyi Omokore while lamenting that the INSPIRING project was coming to an end, said to end U-5 deaths from pneumonia and other childhood diseases, the complete Immunisation of children and their breastfeeding are key. He called for increased funding to address pneumonia, adding that ensuring that children are not malnourished can also help them prevent infections.

In addition the Director, Public Health, Jigawa State Ministry of Health. Dr. A. U. Namadi said the implementation of the INSPIRING project since almost five years, has yielded a lot of knowledge on pneumonia; now people in communities know about pneumonia, its prevention and management.

He said the Jigawa State Government is committed to oxygen supply and is currently looking at implementing oxygen piping system especially now that oxygen is an essential drug in the treatment of pneumonia. On the plan to sustain some activities of the INSPIRING project, he said the Jigawa State Government now has budget lines for pulse oximeter and oxygen.

“These policy document development is with the state hospital services,” he added. For Folake Kuti, the acting project manager INSPIRING project of SCI Nigeria, said the capacity of some health workers in Lagos and Jigawa has been strengthened to recognise early pneumonia symptoms. The project similarly institutionalised policies to address pneumonia, she said.

Under the project she said the SCI Nigeria under the INSPIRING project donated hospital equipment and facilities to treat and manage pneumonia. “The INSPIRING project has closed knowledge gap on pneumonia for the media, health workers and people in communities. Kuti also urged both Lagos and Jigawa states to consider the sustainability of the INSPIRING project and pave the way for the reduction of pneumonia infections and deaths.

