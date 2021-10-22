Stemming tide of abortions among teenagers

Favour, 42, had an abortion when she was 19 years old. She said that it happened when she was in second year at university. It’s been years since it happened, but the memory of the act still haunts her. She said: “I gained admission at the age of 19. In my first year in the university, I was devoted to my academics. Later on, a course mate, who is my cousin’s friend, started asking me out.

By then I was already at 200 Level, but I didn’t welcome his advances. He kept pestering me, even though I repeatedly said no and repeatedly insulted him. “Back then, I felt that if a guy continually pestered a lady, declaring his love, it meant he loved her and was interested in a serious relationship. I finally gave in to him and that decision turned out to be the biggest mistake and regret of my life. We started with smooching until we finally decided to have sex. “Being an inexperienced teenager, and considering the fact that he was my first boyfriend, I got pregnant. I wept bitterly because my guardian has taught me a lot, and told me not to involve myself in any sexual relationship.

I had to inform my boyfriend that I was pregnant. He told me that he was not ready to be a father.” Hundreds of young female Nigerians, if not thousands, like Favour, are now, more than ever, going for abortions for several reasons. Most teenagers go for abortions because they don’t want to drop out of school, are worried about parental reactions to their new state, and others are because of pressure from their friends. Most often than not, these girls end up regretting that decision.

Professor Adesegun Fatusi of Academy for Health Development (AHEAD), Ile-Ife, Nigeria, said: “Globally, Africa, especially Sub-Saharan Africa, has the highest proportion of unsafe abortions. Despite legal restrictions, abortions are fairly common in Nigeria. Induced abortions are legally restricted in Nigeria except when performed to save a woman’s life, yet most unintended pregnancies end in abortions.

Approximately, two-thirds of abortions in Nigeria are unsafe.” Continuing her story, Favour said that after a long argument, her lover convinced her to go for an abortion. “He took me to a hospital, where an abortion was carried out. He had already spoken with the doctor even before I agreed to have the operation.

I couldn’t bear the shame, thus I had to go to the hospital at night, so that nobody would suspect anything,” said the woman. She further added: “It was such a painful experience and I felt like dying. After the abortion, I couldn’t walk or stand properly. My legs were so weak. I learnt so many lessons from my mistake. When one commits an abortion, it has many effects, which the person will not be aware of at the moment.

I was affected emotionally and psychologically. “The guilt made me cry and it haunted me every day and night, and even till this present state of my life. It had been 22 years since that abortion and I’m still haunted. My academic performance automatically dropped. Now, whenever I think of the foetus I aborted as a teenager, I cry. I regret my action and I’m not totally free from it because of my thoughts.

I was told but I never listened! My parents told me the consequences, but I didn’t adhere to their advice. Now, when I see children in their 20s, I cry and wish I gave birth to my baby.” A nurse, Beatrice Owokade, said: “Abortions amongst teenagers is rampant these days. About 60 per cent of our teenagers have been exposed to abortion; while 10 percent have their mothers’ support.

This is happening as a result of our health sector in Nigeria. Our health sector is still at zero level and it’s not something to write home about. There are no enough facilities in the country and sex education is not really allowed.

If there is enough communication amongst teachers and students, mothers and daughters, ladies will be armed with knowledge, rather than engaging in abortion secretly.” According to her, many parents find it difficult to tell their children that they love them, this, she said, could make a girl to give in to sex to men who expressed love and affection towards them. She said: “A teenage girl, who doesn’t hear such words from the right people, goes outside, hears such words from the opposite sex, and this is what leads most teenagers to secretly commit abortions.

They lack normal understanding about the foundational education, the need to know about sex, and it’s because our health sector is poor. Even if our parents are not well educated, there should be campaigns and parents should take their daughters to the health sectors to see guidance and Counsellors.

Even in our schools, there should be people at hands to counsel teenagers.” She said that these days, some girls have rapid growth, with many looking older than their actual ages. “We need to make their foundation of sex education solid. Once they gain admission into secondary school, they need to be well counselled and monitored. It will be all right to have sex education twice in a week. So that they will be familiar with it, and know the danger that abortion entails. If they don’t know what it means, then they will lack the knowledge of the danger and disadvantages that it will cost them in life,” said Owokade. She further explained that most times, girls who tell her that they didn’t want abortions often find it difficult to return home. She noted: “Sometimes, those that decide to keep the pregnancies, wouldn’t be mature enough for a baby and end up having Vesicovaginal fistula (VVF), which allows the continuous discharge of urine uncontrollably.

They have this because they are underage and too young to have babies. It cost them their lives most times. Some go for surgeries, some will be corrected, and some will never be able to be corrected.” Owokade said that personally, she would blame the health sector for teenage abortions, which she sees as the foundation of the problem. She said: “It’s true that mothers and guardians have a lot to do, but it’s what they have that they can give out. Anything that affects our population, that increases mortality rate, is something that the government should hold in high esteem.

Once damage is made, some might not be able to correct it till the end of their lives. It’s true that a child who wants to be wayward will be, but there should be awareness about abortion. If there is awareness or if the government sponsors a minute advert in one hour on television, they will continue to watch and listen. One will realise that children memorise, and say exactly how adverts are said on the television, they master it. Now, if an advert is done on sex education, we will realise that female teenagers will not look for what they did not lost.” Owokade also advocated that sanitary pads should be made free because of the socio-economic hardship in Nigeria.

“The economy is so tough that sometimes parents have the financial power to purchase sanitary pads for their teenage daughters. In my opinion, a sanitary pad is one of the things which the state government should sponsor. If a secondary school has a record of how they give sanitary pads to female students monthly, such a record can be traced if such child does not come. Such children can be summoned and educated. This will enable the female child to grow up mentally aware that if she tries sleeping with a man, she will have to bear the consequences.” Owokade added: “Those that help teenagers with abortions are committing a criminal offence.

They’ll be punished or murdered so that they can serve as examples to those involved in the criminal act.” According to a traditional Chinese Medical (TCM) Care doctor, Otu Christianah, abortion triggers a hormone (Rhesus) which can damage a person’s womb unknowingly. Christianah stated: “Some Rhesus are positive while some are negative. If they have an unprotected sex, with someone who has a different rhesus and get pregnant, and abort, there is no way such a person can give birth again, that is called ectopic pregnancy.

The person becomes infertile because there’s an injection the person is supposed to take which the teenager does not know about and this makes some barren for life. Enlightenment and sex education can only be the solution to this menace.” Christianah, who is a prolife supporter, said: “During abortions, some wombs get destroyed while others could get infected. Abortion can cause a lot of pain, and fibroids if not properly done. It can also cause ovarian cancer, bleeding and other health issues. Abstinence is the best solution! If you’re not ready physically, emotionally and mentally to be a mother, then don’t have sex!” Christianah said that the solution to teenage abortion was self-discipline, avoidance of situations that could lead to sex, avoidance of bad friends and develop special interest in oneself.

According to pubmed.gov: “Abortion in Nigeria is illegal and carries a heavy jail sentence–up to 14 years imprisonment–unless it is performed to save the life of the pregnant woman. Nevertheless, a large number of clandestine abortions continue to be carried out regularly, often with dire consequences for the lives and health of the women involved. In Nigeria, abortion is illegal and carries a stiff jail sentence, up to 14 years, unless done to save the life of the pregnant woman.”

