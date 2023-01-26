Step down for Obi, LP chief advises Atiku, Tinubu

About four weeks to the 2023 presidential election, Special Adviser to Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Technology and Strategic Alliances, Valentine Ozigbo, has debunked the fake news making the rounds that key officials of the Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign Council met on Monday in Abuja to discuss moves aimed at aligning with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), AtikuAbubakar, intheFebruary 25 presidential election. In a statement dated Tuesday, January 24, Ozigbo described the story as false, saying that it was aimed at derailing the massive momentum of ‘OBIdient Movement’ across Nigeria, who is rooting for a Peter Obi presidency. Ozigbo was quoted as saying that the claims reported on a ‘faceless’ online medium are completely false, and without any basis; adding that the Labour Party is fully committed to supporting its presidential candidate and his vision for leading Nigeria out of its current travails. He said: “We in the LP firmly believe that Peter Obi is the best candidate for the presidency, with a track record of solid leadership and a clear plan for addressing the significant challenges facing our country.”
