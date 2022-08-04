News

Step up local production of arms, Osinbajo tells Military

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has told the military to increase local production of arms for its use in the fight against terrorists, bandits and kidnappers in the country.

This came as he called on the institution and other security agencies to be proactive and be miles ahead of the criminals.

Speaking at a virtual interaction after receiving a presentation on “Defence Transformation and National Security: Strategic Options for Nigeria of the Future”, from the National Defence College Course 30 participants, Osinbajo, who is recovering from surgery as a result of a knee injury, said: “If you look at the challenges that we are facing and the nature of those challenges, it is evident that we need to be many steps ahead of non-state actors in particular who are perpetrators of this asymmetric warfare that we are experiencing.”

He continued: “It is clear that given current realities in our security situation, there is absolutely every need for us to fast-forward all our plans for the future so that we can be much more effective in dealing with the current threats and the threats that we will experience as we go into the future.

“One of the most critical areas is the question of local production of military hardware and I think it is a low-hanging fruit when it comes to manufacturing some of the hardware that we will need. I think that there is a need, especially now, to really look very closely at local production of our hardware, beginning with armament.”

Making a case for improved investment in Defence Industries Corporation (DICON), the Vice President noted that every country of the world takes advantage of the crisis situation that it faces.

 

Our Reporters

