Stephanie Linus calls on fans, followers to join open conversation on gender-based violence

Nollywood actress, Stephanie Okereke Linus, in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Nigeria, will be releasing a couple of videos on Gender based violence every Wednesday from now next month.

Making the announcement on Twitter, the actress called on her fans and followers to join her in having an open and honest discussion about the issue.

To set things rolling the actress released a short film titled ‘The Student’ which centres on sexual harassment on campus. The film follows the story of Jumi, a dedicated student with a promising future.

When a male lecturer with a reputation of sexual harassment decides to make her one of his victims, she must fight hard to get out of his trap.

“Our schools are meant to be a safe place for learning. The school is supposed to bring out the best potentials of our girls, but some people are trying to turn it into a place of fear.

Gender Based Violence, Sexual harassment is real. It affects the survivors both physically and mentally. So do not stay silent.

Speak up, speak out and get the needed help,” Stephanie said. The actress and filmmaker has also spoken up for gender equality, which she says is not akin to competition. According to her, women have more power than they think.

“Hey Woman! Do you know who you are? A powerhouse! Look around you. You have more power and strength than you think you do. Your vulnerability, your love, your tears, your touch, they are not weaknesses.

Gender equality does not mean competition. “Men and women are complementary to each other. Neither can survive without the other. It’s time for us to rethink our conversations about equality.

Out with the old and in with the new. A collective consciousness that will make the bigger picture change is what we all need,” she wrote.

