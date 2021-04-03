Arts & Entertainments

Stephanie Linus’ ‘Good Police’ short film spotlights responsible law enforcement agents

Stephanie Linus has released the fourth short film off her gender- based violence awareness series ‘Hey Woman’. The short film titled ‘Good Police’ centres on shedding a positive light law on enforcement agents that ensure justice is served when they encounter cases of sexual and gender- based violence. ‘Good Police’ follows up from Linus’ third release ‘Bad Police’.

The short film centred on the dangers of victim-blaming prevalent among law enforcement officials. Linus’ ‘Hey Woman’ series supported by the actress’s Extended Hands Foundation and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) is set to help create awareness on sexual and gender-based violence.

