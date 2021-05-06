News Top Stories

Sterilising pacifiers increases food allergies risk

Researchers in Australia have said that sterilising pacifiers (or dummies) could increase risk of food allergies in babies at age one. The research, published inthe‘Journalof Allergyand Clinical Immunology,’ found infantswhosedummieswere sterilised with an antiseptic solution were more likely to have a diagnosed food allergy at the age of one. A pacifier is a rubber, plastic, or silicone nipple substitute given to an infant to suckle upon between feedings to quiet its distress by satisfying the need to suck when it does not need to eat.

Some babies are happiest when they’re sucking on something; hence, a pacifier offers temporary distraction for them. The Barwon Infant Study compared dummy use and cleaning methods among infants at six months of age and those with a confirmed food allergy at one year of age in more than 700 participants in Geelong, Australia. Victoria Soriano, a research investigator at the Centre of Food and Allergy and a PhD candidate at the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute in Australia, said the link between dummy sterilisation and food allergies warranted further research into how good bacteria in the infant mouth and gut could help prevent food allergies.

“These findings support the growing recognition of theimportanceof goodbacteria, known as ‘microbiome,’ in our mouth and gut on healthy growth and development,” Ms Soriano said. The study team had contacted the Royal Australasian College of Physicians who were further considering this issue, reported the ‘Medical Xpress’. The research found no increase in risk of food allergy at one year of age among dummy users when the dummies were washed in tap water, boiling water, put in the parent’s own mouth, or not washed at all before being given to infants at six months of age.

According to Ms Soriano, “This research should not discourage the cleaning of dummies, as this is a vital step in keeping a child safe from the more immediate risk of infectious diseases. “There is also no evidence from this study that cleaning dummies by other methods is harmful. With food allergies often causing life-threatening anaphylaxis and affecting up to 10 per cent of infants, more research is required to understand how to prevent allergies.”

