Sterling Bank, Bedrock Initiative train entrepreneurs on business mgt

Sterling Bank Plc has partnered with the Bedrock Initiative to train youths so that they can be gainfully employed. In a press release, the bank said that the training session, which is part of its contribution towards reducing unemployment in the country, was conducted during the Owerri Business Week, which held recently with the theme: “Gaining Business Momentum.”

Speaking during the programme in Owerri, the Imo State capital, Mr. Obinna Ukachukwu, Divisional Head, Business Growth and Transaction Banking at Sterling Bank, proposed a bottom to top approach as a possible solution to remedying Nigeria’s economic challenges.

He said the efforts aimed at solving Nigeria’s problems should be a bottom-up approach, whereby the led would begin to revolutionize their thinking and mindset about reshaping the country such that the leadership would have no choice than to key in.

“We can transform this country from bottom to top if the people who are in the majority decide to do the right thing. First of all, as a voter, let every adult of 18 years and above procure their permanent voter card (PVC) and get ready to vote and participate in the electoral process. If they participate and make their votes count, their elected leaders would not have any other option than to follow the minds of those that elected them,” he said.

Ukachukwu, who was one of the key speakers at the business forum, noted that there were different ways of getting things done, especially by deviating from the conventional way. He urged entrepreneurs and young start-ups to follow their own mind and continue to build.

He recommended that young Nigerians should begin to think of building for tomorrow in order to transform the country.

“This means that you are building your business outside of yourself. You need not build a business around yourself, but liberate yourself from the business so that your dream would be bigger than you. Let the next generation build and improve on what you have started. “Let your business be around people and service delivery.

Also, you should build your business so that it could thrive even after the founder’s death. Think on community service above self,” he said. The Owerri Business Week is an annual event put together by the Bedrock Initiative with the goal of nurturing business owners to compete favorably within and beyond the country.

The idea of the programme is for successful business experts to mentor young and prospective business owners on the best ways to get things right and achieve the desired growth in their businesses without waiting for white collar jobs.

