Business

Sterling Bank boosts art with imperium

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Sterling Bank Plc has partnered with the Nike Art Gallery to install solar panels at the gallery via the bank’s Imperium outlet as part of its commitment to a renewable energy-powered Nigeria as well as the development of the nation’s tourism sector. This follows recent partnerships with the gallery to drive an appreciation as well as the investment opportunities available in the arts and tourism sectors in Nigeria.

The Nike Art Gallery, owned by Chief Nike Okundaye, is one of the largest of its kind in the West African subregion with a collection of about 8,000 diverse artworks from various Nigerian artists. Group Head for Renewable Energy at Sterling Bank, Dele Faseemo, who disclosed this in a statement issued by the bank in Lagos recently, said the bank’s entire strategy was founded on the idea of improving lives by providing varied chances to its clients and prospective customers with an infusion of the bank’s HEART strategy.

The renewable energy sector is one of the five sectors of the economy that the bank is presently concentrating investments in. The other sectors are health, education, agriculture and transportation. Shina Atilola, Divisional Head for Retail and Consumer Banking at Sterling Bank, added that the bank attempts to enrich lives and unlock new opportunities in Nigeria’s tourism sector through partnerships with key tourism industry players as well as other sectors where investments are being focused under its HEART’s of Sterling programme.

Atilola said the partnership with Nike Art Gallery is an indication of the bank’s unwavering commitment to assisting and growing the tourism sector as well as its longstanding commitment to developing an alternative energy system for a better Nigeria. Chief Nike Okundaye has commended the bank over the gesture, stating that this installation will bring an infusion of sustainability and take the gallery into Nigeria’s energy future. Atilola further opined that the commitment to install the solar panels, which was completed in January 2022, began at the World Tourism Day organised by the bank at the gallery. Faseemo called on Nigerians to take advantage of the green and sustainable power solutions available through Imperium and also engage the bank on tourism discussions to explore opportunities that can be beneficial to individuals, businesses and the environment. He further urged interested prospects to equally approach officers of the bank for discussions on other products of the bank or visit www.imperiumng. com.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business Top Stories

Lagos gives employers deadline on tax returns

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has advised all employers of labour in the state to file their company annual tax returns on or before the statutory deadline of January 31, 2021. This is to avoid penalties In line with the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA) Cap P8 LFN 2011 (as amended). The agency […]
Business

NSE halts gaining streak, loses N144bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Key performance indices, the NSE All Share Index (ASI) and market capitalisation, yesterday fell by 0.95 per cent to halt 12 days gaining streak as profit taking hits the market. The market had the previous day made N708 billion to record highest gains in more than five years. Driven by a decline in value of […]
Business

OPS flays planned reintroduction of excise duty on soft drinks

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The organised private sector (OPS) has berated move by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to re-introduce excise duty on production of soft drinks in the food and beverage segment of the economy. Indeed, the private sector group described the proposal as ill-timed, insensitive and most inappropriate, given the prevailing harsh economic and business conditions. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica