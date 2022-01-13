Sterling Bank boosts art with imperium

Sterling Bank Plc has partnered with the Nike Art Gallery to install solar panels at the gallery via the bank’s Imperium outlet as part of its commitment to a renewable energy-powered Nigeria as well as the development of the nation’s tourism sector. This follows recent partnerships with the gallery to drive an appreciation as well as the investment opportunities available in the arts and tourism sectors in Nigeria.

The Nike Art Gallery, owned by Chief Nike Okundaye, is one of the largest of its kind in the West African subregion with a collection of about 8,000 diverse artworks from various Nigerian artists. Group Head for Renewable Energy at Sterling Bank, Dele Faseemo, who disclosed this in a statement issued by the bank in Lagos recently, said the bank’s entire strategy was founded on the idea of improving lives by providing varied chances to its clients and prospective customers with an infusion of the bank’s HEART strategy.

The renewable energy sector is one of the five sectors of the economy that the bank is presently concentrating investments in. The other sectors are health, education, agriculture and transportation. Shina Atilola, Divisional Head for Retail and Consumer Banking at Sterling Bank, added that the bank attempts to enrich lives and unlock new opportunities in Nigeria’s tourism sector through partnerships with key tourism industry players as well as other sectors where investments are being focused under its HEART’s of Sterling programme.

Atilola said the partnership with Nike Art Gallery is an indication of the bank’s unwavering commitment to assisting and growing the tourism sector as well as its longstanding commitment to developing an alternative energy system for a better Nigeria. Chief Nike Okundaye has commended the bank over the gesture, stating that this installation will bring an infusion of sustainability and take the gallery into Nigeria’s energy future. Atilola further opined that the commitment to install the solar panels, which was completed in January 2022, began at the World Tourism Day organised by the bank at the gallery. Faseemo called on Nigerians to take advantage of the green and sustainable power solutions available through Imperium and also engage the bank on tourism discussions to explore opportunities that can be beneficial to individuals, businesses and the environment. He further urged interested prospects to equally approach officers of the bank for discussions on other products of the bank or visit www.imperiumng. com.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...