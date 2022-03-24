Business

Sterling Bank cleans up Nigeria

Posted on

As part of its commitment to create a cleaner and safer environment for the citizenry and aquatic life under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative known as Sterling Bank Environmental Makeover (STEM), Sterling Bank Plc recently carried out environmental cleaning exercises in 23 states across Nigeria. The exercises involved cleaning of markets, roads and beaches to commemorate the World Recycling Day, which held recently in every country in the world. It was simultaneously held in Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Kwara, Ondo, Ekiti, Kano, Jigawa, Kaduna, Abuja, Delta, Anambra, Edo, Abia, Imo, Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa-Ibom, Gombe, Bauchi, Plateau, Katsina and Lagos.

Over 1,000 individuals participated in the clean-up exercises, including staff of Sterling Bank and volunteers. In Lagos, it was executed in partnership with the Oniru Kingdom, Rite Foods, First Exploration and Petroleum Development Company, Bonnie Bio, Sterling One Foundation, Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), African Clean Up Initiative and Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA). Speaking at the beach cleaning exercise at Oniru Beach, Lagos, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, Managing Director and CEO of Sterling Bank, said the bank embarked on cleaning exercises in 21 states out of the 24 states it is partnering with across the country.

The CEO, represented by Mr. Tunde Adeola, Executive Director of Commercial and Institutional Banking at Sterling Bank, remarked that “we have been on this journey for more than 10 years. Every time, this happens, we have a cleaner and healthier environment. Sterling Bank is well positioned to do this.” He added that in the last two years, the bank has received recognition and awards for the initiative. According to him, Sterling Bank is also in the forefront of tourism in Lagos State.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

