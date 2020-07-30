Business

Sterling Bank, Clickatell partner on WhatsApp banking services

Sterling Bank Plc, in collaboration with Clickatell, a global leader in mobile communications and chat commerce, yesterday announced a unique and personalised banking experience for existing customers and prospective account holders through the popular messaging app – WhatsApp. According to a statement issued by the lender, customers can now initiate bank transfers, and airtime and bill payments, check balance and BVN enquiries, as well as statement generation directly on WhatsApp with the aid of Kiki, a new personalised financial assistant.

The financial assistant also connects customers directly to customer service, making dispute resolution seamless. Designed to provide personalised service to every customer of the bank, Kiki possesses conversational intelligence and will answer questions related to personal finances once prompted. Kiki makes initiating banking transactions as easy as chatting with friends through the bank’s verified WhatsApp number – +234 906 000 6449.

