Sterling Bank commemorates World Food Day

Sterling Bank Plc has joined the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s World Food Day (WFD) as part of its effort to tackle hunger and promote a more food-secure and prosperous Africa. The day is celebrated today (October 16) every year to mark the creation of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in 1945.

The theme of this year’s celebration is: Our actions are Our Future – Better production, Better Nutrition, a Better Environment and a Better Life. Commenting on this year’s celebration, Divisional Head, Agric and Solid Minerals Finance, Bukola Awosanya, said in a statement issued by the bank that, “At Sterling Bank, we are more than convinced that agriculture holds the promise for a more food-secure and prosperous Africa and that is why the Bank has selected the sector as one of its areas of strategic focus, dedicating over 10 percent of its entire lending portfolio to it.” She added that the bank’s agricultural strategy revolves around digitisation, agility and specialisation – which include agriculture

