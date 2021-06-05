Travel & Tourism

Sterling Bank disburses second batch of tourism development funds to 202 beneficiaries in Ekiti

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

In keeping with its commitment to giving low interest loan to tourism operators in Ekiti State, Sterling Bank recently disbursed the second batch of Tourism Development Fund to 202 beneficiaries. The project, which is in conjunction with the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the governor of Ekiti State on Tourism Development, Ambassador Wale Ojo-Lanre, is geared at boosting tourism business across the state. At the disbursement ceremony held at the Conference Hall of Ekiti State Ministry of Women Affairs, Ekiti State Secretariat, the state Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Prof Rasaki Ojo – Bakare, who was the special guest, said the funding project is an indication of the importance Governor Kayode Fayemi attached to boosting the economic activities of all stakeholders within arts, culture and tourism sector of the state.

He commended Sterling Bank for its interest in the development of arts, culture and tourism sector of the state while tasking all the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the loan, adding that it would not only shore up the economy of the state but put them in a firmer financial stead to expand their businesses. Ojo-Bakare also Ojo – Lanre for his innovative tendencies at driving the tourism sector of the state not only for visibility but economic viability. While the Divisional Head of Retail Banking and Customer Banking, of Sterling, Shina Atilola, disclosed that the soft loan scheme to tourism entrepreneurs is strategically conceived by the Managing Director of the bank, Abubakar Suleiman, to provide a platform where the low cadre tourism entrepreneurs can access low interest funding.

He said that it was the mission of the bank not only to provide loan for the beneficiaries but also network their services, craft items and provide to buyers and patrons. Atilola charged the beneficiaries to be faithful and prompt in the repayment of their loan as this would accelerate and pave the way quickly for others as the scheme targets 2, 000 beneficiaries in the state. Ojo -Lanre commended Sterling Bank, especially Mrs. Abiola Adelana, who heads the bank Tourism Desk for her goal-getting strides at pushing the tourism vision of the bank efficiently to Ekiti State.

He also commended Gbenga Adegoke, divisional head, Product Proposition, and Ado Ekiti Sterling Bank team led by Lekan Afuye, for the success of the first phase disbursement to 90 beneficiaries and the commencement of the second batch.

Our Reporters

