Sterling Bank dominates CIBN awardees list

Sterling Bank Plc has emerged the most awarded financial institution on the awardees list at the recently held 2022 Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) Fellowship Investiture. At the event, more than 20 senior executives of Sterling Bank were among the 389 members inducted as Honorary Fellows, Honorary Senior Members, and Elected Members of the institute.

The annual fellowship investiture, organised with the theme: “Bridging the Infrastructural Deficit: The Role of Financial Institutions,” is a statutory event to honour deserving members who have distinguished themselves and made notable contributions to the institute, their respective organizations, and the economy. Mr. Opuiyo Oforiokuma, a Senior Partner with Africa50 Infrastructure Acceleration Fund, delivered the keynote address at the event.

In the Honorary Senior Membership category, 15 senior executives of Sterling made the list among the 244 total members that were inducted while 4 senior executives of the bank, out of the overall 48, made the list in the elected membership category. The elected membership is for professional bankers who successfully completed exams and have recently been elected to become fellows following their conferment with an MBA and Associateship of CIBN as well as an Associateship of the Chartered Institute of Bankers, Scotland. Reacting to the development, the Chief Human Resources Officer of Sterling Bank, Ms. Temi Dalley said the bank’s dominance at the events is a validation of the bank’s emergence as a top destination for talents in Nigeria.

 

