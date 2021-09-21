Business

Sterling Bank forecasts N3.2bn Q4’21 PBT

Sterling Bank Plc, a full service national commercial bank, has projected a profit before tax (PBT) of N3.2 billion on gross earnings of N40.194 billion for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2021.

 

Mrs. Adebimpe Olam  biwonnu, Head, Finance & Performance Management at Sterling, who disclosed this in the bank’s earnings projection sent to NGX Limited at the weekend, remarked that the lender also hopes to earn interest income of N30.8 billion and an in  terest expense of N9.1 billion.

 

This will earn the bank a net interest of N21.628 billion. According to her, the bank is also targeting commissions and fees of N5.3 billion, recovering income of N874.2 million as well as other income of N3.2 billion, thereby bringing total other operating income to N9.433 billion.

 

Olambiwonnu said the bank’s estimated total operating expense for the fourth quarter would be N27.814 billion, made up of staff expenses of N7.728 billion, impairment charges of N2.3 billion and operating expenses of N17.830 billion.

 

As at second quarter ended June 30, 2021, Sterling Bank reported a profit after tax (PAT) of N5.6 billion, which was achieved on gross earnings of N68.609 billion, representing 5.097 per cent growth in net profit.

 

The bank’s net interest income also appreciated by 2.620 per cent to close at N30.986 billion, compared with N30.195 billion for the corresponding period of 2020 while net fees and commission income rose significantly by 57.738 percent to finish the first half of the year at N8.368 billion as against N5.305 billion in June 30, 2020.

