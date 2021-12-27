Business

Sterling Bank forecasts N3.33bn PBT for Q1’22

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Sterling Bank Plc has projected a profit before tax (PBT) of N3.332 billion on gross earnings of N43.015 billion for the first quarter ending March 31, 2022. The bank’s earnings projection sent to NGX Limited showed that the lender also hopes to earn interest income of N32.991 billion and profit after tax of N3.066 billion. Sterling Bank recently notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), shareholders and the general public that it has obtained the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Approvalin- Principle for a standalone license for its non-interest banking business – the proposed Alternative Bank Limited.

According to a statement signed by Temitayo Adegoke, Company Secretary, the approval is as a sequel to the approval- in-principle granted to the bank for the restructuring as a holding company (HoldCo) and subject to the fulfillment of conditions as stipulated by CBN.

“The Alternative Bank Limited will focus on building partnerships that connect individuals and businesses leveraging technology to create business optimisation, while solving an individual’s daily financial needs. The overall business will focus on social impact, corporate responsibility, and ensure religious compliance in all its dealings,” the statement noted. As at second quarter ended June 30, 2021, Sterling Bank reported a profit after tax (PAT) of N5.6 billion, which was achieved on gross earnings of N68.609 billion, representing 5.097 per cent growth in net profit.

The bank’s net interest in-come also appreciated by 2.620 per cent to close at N30.986 billion, compared with N30.195 billion for the corresponding period of 2020 while net fees and commission income rose significantly by 57.738 per cent to finish the first half of the year at N8.368 billion as against N5.305 billion in June 30, 2020. Sterling Bank’s cash and balances with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was N331.748 billion as at June 30, 2021 as against N303.314 billion during the corresponding period in 2020, while loans and advances to customers grew to N646.883 billion as at the first half of this year from N596.827 billion during the corresponding period of last year.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

World Bank: Remittances to Nigeria, others to fall by 9% this year

Posted on Author Reporter

Tony Chukwunyem   Remittances to Nigeria and other Sub-Saharan African countries are likely to drop by 9 per cent to $44billion in 2020 due to the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the World Bank has said. The Bank, which made this prediction in its latest, “Migration and Development Brief,” also projected that as the […]
Business

SEC pledges partnership to curtail housing deficit

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Securities and Exchange Commission has pledged to collaborate with relevant stakeholders on real estate investments in a bid to bring about a reduction in the housing deficit in the country. Director-General of SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, made the pledge during a meeting with the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers in Abuja, Wednesday. […]
Business

Inflation: NB raises prices nationwide

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The current inflation rate, foreign exchange volatility, VAT and manufacturing sector challenges have compelled Nigerian Breweries Plc to unveil new price list for its products nationwide. New Telegraph cited an official memo from the management informing all its direct customers of the price review for September. The memo, which was signed by NB Plc’s Sales […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica