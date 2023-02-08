Sterling Bank gifts free transfers to all customers

Leading commercial bank, Sterling Bank, has announced that it is waiving all personal account transaction fees, as a gesture of solidarity with its customers. The bank’s CEO, Abubakar Suleiman, made the announcement in an email to customers.

The message in the mail to Sterling’s clients read: “We at Sterling recognise the difficult circumstances many of our customers are going through. In light of this, from February 6, 2023, through February 18, 2023, our fund transfer services will be provided free of charge to all personal account customers.

“In addition, we are glad to inform you that we will provide free Debit Cards to all interested customers. This will provide you with a convenient and secure way to make purchases and carry out transactions.’’ Analysts view the move as part of Sterling Bank’s continued efforts to support its customers and the general public as Nigeria adjusts to the availability of the new naira notes that are now being distributed across the country.

