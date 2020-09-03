Business

Sterling Bank holds agric summit in September

Sterling Bank Plc, Nigeria’s leading commercial bank, has announced that this year’s Agriculture Summit Africa (ASA) will hold from September 23 to 24, 2020, with the theme “Fast Forward Agriculture: Exploiting The Next Revolution.” A statement by the bank also announced Mastercard Foundation, Africa Development Bank (AfDB) and IDH – the sustainable trade initiative as headline sponsors for the third edition of the Summit. Other partners confirmed to be supporting this year’s event include Flour Mills Nigeria PLC., NIRSAL and Nourishing Africa. The emergence of Mastercard Foundation and IDH as headline sponsors of this year’s is indicative of significant strides in providing access to capital for women, small and medium scale enterprises as well as smallholder farmers in the country as enunciated in last year’s post summit communique.

