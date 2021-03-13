News

Sterling Bank honoured with special recognition award for tourism support

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Sterling Bank Plc has been honoured with the Special Recognition Award for Tourism Support at the 2021 edition of the Nigeria Tourism Awards, also known as The Balearica Awards. The Nigeria Tourism Awards recognise and celebrate exemplary and outstanding individuals and organisations in the country’s tourism sector. Presenting the award to the bank, the CEO of the Balearica Awards, Efetobo Awhana, acknowledged Sterling Bank’s deliberate intervention in the tourism industry in 2020. He said the bank’s announcement of a dedicated fund for the tourism sector was timely and similar to stimulus packages of countries like Switzerland, Japan and Mexico. He said: “The Balearica, named and designed after the Crowned Crane – once voted the national bird of Nigeria, has become the icon of excellence for the Nigerian tourism industry.

“The Special Recognition Award for Tourism Support honours the non-tourism brand that has had the most deliberate impact on the growth of tourism in Nigeria in 2020.” “Last year, immediately after the COVID-19 induced lockdown was lifted, Sterling Bank pledged N10 billion as an intervention fund for the domestic tourism sector.

“The bank’s CEO, Abubakar Suleiman, committed the funds while addressing players in the tourism value chain at a session organised by the Nigerian Tourism Corporation (NTDC) on re-imagining tourism. “Months after, the Osun State Government honoured the Bank with the Institution Award of Excellence for its role in the accelerated delivery of the Osun Sterling Tourism vision 30-30 and master plan. Receiving the special recognition award, Shina Atilola, Divisional Head, Retail and Consumer Banking, expressed delight that the sector immediately recognises, rewards, and celebrates the bank’s commitment to tourism development. “At Sterling Bank, we believe the private sector should support the government’s effort to enhance the quality of life of the people, creating jobs, and a future of shared prosperity for all.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Rendered homeless by fire, widow seeks help

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

A widow, whose house was razed by fire incident at Ikot Obio Asanga in Nsit Ibom Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, has appealed to government, corporate organisations, religious bodies and spirited individuals for help to enable her survive the harsh economy and have a place to lay her head. Madam Arit George, an old […]
News

Edo: Benin monarch warns politicians against turning Edo into war zone

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The Benin monarch, Oba Ewuare II, yesterday warned politicians in the state not to turn Edo State into a war zone. The monarch stated this in a statement signed by the Secretary of the Benin Traditionally Council (BTC), Frank Irabor against the backdrop of last Saturday’s bloody clash by supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party […]
News

DSS: Our men didn’t aid pro-SARS protesters

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied reports making the rounds that its personnel were allegedly providing cover for pro-SARS protesters and suspected thugs attacking #EndSARS demonstrators in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Specifically, some personnel of the Service attached to certain very important personalities (VIPs), were alleged to be […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica