Business

Sterling Bank introduces free banking services for NGOs

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

As the world marks International Day of Charity, Sterling Bank Plc, at the weekend, unveiled Africa’s first free banking services for non-governmental organisations (NGOs) christened Sterling CARES, initiated to empower non-profit organisations across the country.

 

Unveiled in partnership with Sterling One Foundation and the Nigeria Network of NGOs (NNNGO), the bank disclosed that the new product would allow NGOs to operate their corporate accounts without transaction charges.

 

This was disclosed in a statement by Chief Executive Officer, Sterling One Foundation, Olapeju Ibekwe, after the product was unveiled Friday, saying the only applicable charge on the account is for SMS notifications and that the International Day of Charity provides an excellent opportunity to publicly support the social impact and philanthropic activities of charitable instituitions in our clime via this fee-free solution.

 

Ibekwe said Sterling CARES “is open only to NGOs, legal entities operated for a social benefit.

 

It is introduced to help them keep costs down at this challenging time when their work and support is needed now more than ever by people with a low socio-economic background.”

 

Ibekwe, thus, urged NGOs in the country to take advantage of the novel Sterling CARES account to keep costs low.

 

According to her, the product is exclusive to nonprofit organisations who are the primary foot soldiers working to attain the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) for all. It is not open to religiously shaped institutions, cooperative societies, schools, and associations.

 

She said: “We recognise that nonprofits like us help lots of people who are struggling to make ends meet through donations and various interventions. However, funding is one of the leading challenges currently facing the NGOs.”

 

She noted that alternative sources of income, charitable contributions, and funding for their various programmes and services “are drying up, no thanks to COVID-19. Sterling CARES is a child of necessity introduced to support financing of the Sustainable Development Goals via fee-free  banking for nonprofits.”

 

Olapeju added that account holders also get to benefit from the partnership with giving. ng, Africa’s foremost crowdfunding platform that offers free services and gives grants to fundraisers focused on driving social impact in the society.

 

Also speaking on the solution, the Divisional Head, Retail and Consumer Banking, Shina Atilola, stressed that Sterling Bank had always prioritiesed enabling social impact in her business operations, adding that the solution was bespoke to bridge the funding gap for non-profits while helping to deliver a customer- centric solution to this unique customer base.

 

He outlined how Sterling Bank is empowering the NGOs by removing transaction fees and other charges so that they can focus on making a difference.

 

“With its launch, everyday banking transactions are now at no cost. The era of payment of bank charges by nonprofits is over! They can now bring their banking cost down and do more with the savings from account maintenance fees and transactions related charges

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

China dumps N63.6bn textile material on Nigerian market

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Despite restriction of foreign exchange supply to textile importers in order to revive local textile industry, importers have continued to dump some textile materials into the Nigerian market.   Findings revealed between 2018 when the apex bank gave the directive, and 2019, some materials still found their way into the country. However, within the period […]
Business

Report: Exchange points crucial in Nigeria’s Internet drive

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

A new report published by the Internet Society has explained steps African countries can take to bring faster and less expensive Internet connectivity to the continent, drawing instances from Nigeria and Kenya. The report illustrates how better connectivity represents a key opportunity for countries to continue to develop more resilient digital economies. Entitled “Anchoring the […]
Business

Emirates to enlighten Nigerians, others on dangers of human trafficking

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Emirates has taken the responsibility to enlighten the world about the misconceptions and the reality of human trafficking and exploitation happening globally by supporting It’s a Penalty’s campaign’s newest global film “What is Human Trafficking?” which is now available on ‘ice.’ Launched in collaboration with actor Liam Neeson, the films creates awareness about human trafficking […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica