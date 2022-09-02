Business

Sterling Bank introduces virtual cards for OneBank customers

Sterling Bank Plc has introduced virtual cards for existing and prospective One- Bank customers free of charge to enable them make easy and fast local or international payments on sites like Netflix and Apple, as well as shop on sites like Amazon, among others. Chief Digital Officer with Sterling Bank, Mr. Olayinka Oni, who disclosed this in a statement issued by the bank recently, said the service was open to all registered and new customers of OneBank and available on the OneBank app.

He advised new customers to open an account by downloading the app on the iOS store or Andriod play store to create their virtual cards. According to Oni, Sterling Bank launched One Bank in 2019 as a fully digital banking solution. He explained that the solution offers the customer the ability to register and bank instantly, adding that the solution also allows the customer to make payments, invest and borrow money.

He said that with One- Bank, customers could carry out all banking services without entering a branch. He can selfonboard, enter his BVN, upload his documents and start transacting without entering any Sterling Bank branch. Customers using One- Bank can experience the ease of starting an investment plan, applying for a loan, and transferring forex, as well as enjoy a dynamic news feed, scroll through forex updates, and many other features, he added.

 

