Sterling Bank is Overall Best Workplace in Nigeria, wins five other GPTW Awards

Sterling Bank Plc, has emerged the 2020 Overall Best Workplace in Nigeria in the Large Corporate category of the Great Place to Work Institute, Nigeria (GPTW) awards which held in Lagos recently. The bank emerged the overall winner by scoring ahead of several reputable companies in six categories for large corporate.

 

The categories include Best in Quality of Life Practice, Fun and Friendly Workplace, Excellence in the Delivery of Inspiring People Practices, Excellence in Delivery of Leadership Practices, Excellence in the Delivery of Corporate Social Responsibility, and the Best Workplace Ranking.

 

In a statement issued by the bank, Mrs. Temi Dalley, Chief Human Resources Officer of Sterling Bank, expressed delight at the incredible half a dozen awards won, saying they are worthy recognitions of the bank’s relentless commitment to creating an inspiring and friendly work environment where employees trust their colleagues and take pride in their work.

 

She said that the bank has nurtured a strong value system by aligning behavioural codes and organisational purpose in building trust so that employees can derive a sense of meaning from their work. She added that, “communication, dialogue and co-creation are key factors on which we base our Human Capital Management approach.”

 

According to the Great Place to Work Institute, organiser of the awards’ ceremony, few companies were chosen among the hundreds of nominated companies in the category. The GPTW Institute said nominations were received from a crosssection of listed entities on the stock exchange including blue chips, multinationals, government agencies, non-governmental agencies, and educational institutions in Nigeria.

 

The organiser explained that the Best in Quality of Life Practice awards is for organizations that have displayed excellence in the delivery of programmes that foster employee well-being, work-life integration and the creation of amiable work environment as a whole while the Fun and Friendly Workplace awards is for organisations that promote a culture of camaraderie, friendliness and fun in the workplace.

 

The Excellence in the Delivery of Inspiring People Practices awards is for organizations that assist employees in learning and understanding how their job has meaning beyond serving their personal and the company’s financial success and how it serves the higher purpose of the corporation and society. Besides the six awards won by the Bank, Sterling Bank also received a platinum certification as a great place to work.

