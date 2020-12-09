Sterling Bank, Lagos partner on health insurance scheme

Foremost financial service provider, Sterling Bank Plc., has said it has concluded plans to partner with the Lagos State Government on its push to enroll residents on a health insurance programme in partnership with the Eko Social Health Alliance (EkoSHA).

The bank’s Divisional Head, Health and Education Sectors, Obinna Ukachukwu, who disclosed this in a statement issued by the bank during the week, said the funding would be sourced largely online, using the professional acuity of Giving. Ng, a reputable crowdfunding platform as an independent organisation.

He said: “The need to ensure access to basic health coverage under a health insurance scheme despite the prevailing socio-economic challenges bedevilling the people across the country and prevent unnecessary deaths is the biggest motivation for this.

“Besides mobilising additional funds to help identified vulnerable residents access health insurance through the Lagos State Health Scheme (LSHS), we will also collaborate with Eko Social Health Alliance (EkoSHA) to work with different departments and agencies engaged in social welfare empowerment and poverty alleviation programmes so that beneficiaries do not only have health insurance but will be provided the opportunity to enhance their ability to attain sustainable livelihood.”

