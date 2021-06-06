new sterling bank logo
Sterling Bank launches feefree transactional banking product for NGOs

Nonprofits in the country can now enjoy free banking services courtesy of the newly introduced Sterling C.A.R.E.S account by Sterling Bank.

 

Launched in partnership with Sterling One Foundation, the new product allows nonprofits to operate their corporate accounts without Account Maintenance Fee (AMF) and transaction charges.

 

The only applicable charge on the account is for SMS notifications. Olapeju Ibekwe, Chief Executive Officer, Sterling One Foundation, who made this known in a statement, urged nonprofits in the country to take advantage of the novel Sterling C.A.R.E.S account to keep costs low.

 

She outlined how Sterling Bank wants to support and further empower nonprofits by removing transaction fees and other charges so that they can focus on making a difference The Sterling C.A.R.E.S account is open only to nonprofits, that is, legal entities operated for a social benefit. It is introduced to help them keep costs down at this challenging time when their work and support is needed now more than ever by people with a low socioeconomic background. According to Ibekwe, the product is exclusive to nonprofits who are the primary foot soldiers working to attain the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDG) for all. It is not open to religiously shaped institutions, cooperative societies, schools, and associations. She said: “We recognise that nonprofits help lots of people who are struggling to make ends meet through donations and various interventions. However, funding is one of the leading challenges currently facing nonprofits: She noted that alternative sources of income, charitable contributions, and funding for their various programs and services are drying up, no thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

“Sterling C.A.R.E.S is a child of necessity introduced to support financing of the Sustainable Development Goals via fee-free banking for nonprofits. With its introduction, everyday banking transactions are now at no cost. The era of payment of bank charges by nonprofits is over!

 

They can now bring their banking cost down and do more with the savings from account maintenance fees and transactions related charges. Additional benefits include access to a full bouquet of online banking services and a donation link on the website of nonprofits for receiving local and international transfers.”

