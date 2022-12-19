Business

Sterling Bank launches MBN, to showcase best of Nigeria at maiden fair

As part of its commitment to the growth and development of Nigerian businesses and the economy, Sterling Bank Plc, Nigeria’s leading financial institution, has created the Made-By-Nigerians platform.

The Made-by-Nigerians platform is a community designed to showcase the best products and services made by Nigerians, at home and abroad. The bank will hold a fair from the 23rd to the 24th of December 2022 to exhibit the best Nigerian-made ngoods to the highest international standards. Interested and enthusiastic exhibitors and patrons can visit mbn.ng/tradefair to register for the fair.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, Abubakar Suleiman, disclosed at a press conference in Lagos that participants should expect a spectacle comprising physical and virtual exhibitions, workshops, discounts, freebies, huge deals, games, refreshments, and entertainment, among others. Abubakar said the two-day event is the perfect avenue for Nigerian businesses to showcase and promote their products on a global scale by connecting buyers, sellers, and everyone in the supply chain in a fun and relaxed atmosphere.

He remarked that the bank is supporting the fair because it is on a mission to promote  brands owned by Nigerians to help them build capacity, grow their businesses, and transform the Nigerian economic climate. In his words: “We are passionate about growing the economy, and we believe this is one of the ways to do it.”

He disclosed that over 300 merchants have registered on the platform and are ready to serve buyers with products of the highest quality.

The CEO also said the bank will support the businesses on the platform with access to professional services such as accounting, legal, and marketing, among others, in a bid to transform them from family-owned businesses into bankable entities that can attract professional employees, lending from banks, and new investors.

The press conference had chief executives of some of the most notable Nigerian brands, such as Ehis Ero of Ero Crafted, Mariam Animashaun of Tang Groo Food Company, Omovo Ayoola, Oluwatobi Ajayi of Nord Motors; Ahmed Akinsemoyin of Zorkle, Carla Sonjirin of Spa Melori, and Ifedayo Agoro of Dang! Lifestyle, in attendance. They commended Sterling Bank for the initiative and expressed hope of collaborating with the lender to scale their operations.

 

