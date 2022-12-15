Sterling Bank, LCCI build Nigeria’s literary future with essay competition

Sterling Bank Plc recently partnered with the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) to organise the Chamber’s 2022 Secondary Schools Essay Competition with the theme: “The role of Fintech in Shaping Entrepreneurship for National Development.” The competition, which was held in Lagos recently, saw Master Nwomuma Wisdom winning the first prize of N500,000, Nwokolo Ifena came in second and took home a cash prize of N350,000 while Miss Pamzat Debrah came in third and received a cash gift of N300,000, all from Sterling Bank.

The bank also promised to follow up with the education of the first winner. Speaking at the event, Group Head, Education Finance at Sterling Bank, Mrs. Ndjideka Nwabueze, said the bank sees itself as an impact organisation that is committed to empowering its communities and development through investment in education and other critical sectors of the economy through its HEART of Sterling strategy. The other sectors are Health, Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. She said the bank was motivated to support the competition by the objective of providing access to finance to all education stakeholders, schools, parents, teachers, students and the entire value chain. She said the bank was also committed to improving the quality of education in the country and has designed several financial products for customers’ satisfaction. She disclosed that the bank is working through various partnerships to drive economic growth and improve learning opportunities through different projects in the education sector.

Nwabueze said during COVID-19, the bank supported the Lagos State Government through the Ministry of Education to provide digital learning materials to support children’s learning and created a learning platform where teachers would be exposed to educational programmes. The programmes on the platform have the objective of upgrading teachers’ teaching skills and outcomes. The platform has empowered over 1,000 teachers and others are coming on board, she said. She also said they were working with Decagon to expose Nigerian youths to tech skills like ICT and software engineering as well creating job opportunities for them.

