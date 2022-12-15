Business

Sterling Bank, LCCI build Nigeria’s literary future with essay competition

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Sterling Bank Plc recently partnered with the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) to organise the Chamber’s 2022 Secondary Schools Essay Competition with the theme: “The role of Fintech in Shaping Entrepreneurship for National Development.” The competition, which was held in Lagos recently, saw Master Nwomuma Wisdom winning the first prize of N500,000, Nwokolo Ifena came in second and took home a cash prize of N350,000 while Miss Pamzat Debrah came in third and received a cash gift of N300,000, all from Sterling Bank.

The bank also promised to follow up with the education of the first winner. Speaking at the event, Group Head, Education Finance at Sterling Bank, Mrs. Ndjideka Nwabueze, said the bank sees itself as an impact organisation that is committed to empowering its communities and development through investment in education and other critical sectors of the economy through its HEART of Sterling strategy. The other sectors are Health, Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. She said the bank was motivated to support the competition by the objective of providing access to finance to all education stakeholders, schools, parents, teachers, students and the entire value chain. She said the bank was also committed to improving the quality of education in the country and has designed several financial products for customers’ satisfaction. She disclosed that the bank is working through various partnerships to drive economic growth and improve learning opportunities through different projects in the education sector.

Nwabueze said during COVID-19, the bank supported the Lagos State Government through the Ministry of Education to provide digital learning materials to support children’s learning and created a learning platform where teachers would be exposed to educational programmes. The programmes on the platform have the objective of upgrading teachers’ teaching skills and outcomes. The platform has empowered over 1,000 teachers and others are coming on board, she said. She also said they were working with Decagon to expose Nigerian youths to tech skills like ICT and software engineering as well creating job opportunities for them.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

PAVE as panacea to Nigeria’s forex crisis

Posted on Author TONY CHUKWUNYEM

Given that instead of being a positive development, surging oil prices seem to have brought more challenges for Nigeria’s economy, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Produce, Add Value, Export (PAVE) initiative is clearly the solution to one of the most pressing problems facing the country-the foreign exchange crisis, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM During the 9th […]
Business

Kenyans to IMF: Don’t lend to our government

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has come under fire from critics in Kenya for approving a $2.34 billion three-year financing package for the East African country.   The critics, who say they don’t want any more loans for their government as a lot of the cash will be embezzled by state officials, are signing online […]
Business

Nigeria imports N330.23bn pharmaceutical products

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

●Local production falls by 80%   Nigeria has imported N330.23billion ($733.86million) worth of pharmaceutical products from Germany, India and the United States in the last two years. It was learnt that only 20 per cent of pharmaceutical products were currently being produced locally, while 80 per cent are imported due to lack of intervention, incentives […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica