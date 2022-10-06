Business

Sterling Bank, Leadway Assurance, others to unlock $1trn at ASA 2022

Posted on

Sterling Bank Plc has announced plans with its partners, Leadway Assurance, Nestle Nigeria Plc, Microsoft Nigeria, Thrive Agric, GIZ, Stears Data, and others for this year’s Agricultural Summit Africa (ASA); the largest private sector led conference on the agriculture sector in sub-Saharan Africa. Taking place on October 26 and 27, 2022, with registration ongoing at www.agricsummit.org, this edition of the ASA will focus on how the agribusiness sector can further unlock value and accelerate growth and transform Nigeria into a trillion-dollar economy.

Dr. Olushola Obikanye, Group Head of Agric and Solid Minerals Finance at Sterling, made this announcement in a statement released by the bank yesterday. He said ASA 2022, with the theme “Engineering a Trillion Dollar Agricultural Economy,” will amongst other objectives, highlight recent successes of Nigeria’s agricultural diversification efforts by showcasing actual accomplishments and innovations, while driving discourse to achieve actionable steps that will clear a path to achieving the true potential of the agribusiness sector of the economy. In the statement, the Group Head said: “With our roster of esteemed partners, the value of a gathering like the ASA to the Nigerian agribusiness sector and economy becomes evident as the focus becomes stronger to make the most of the comparative advantages Nigeria has to help the country reach its potential”.

Dr Obikanye said the summit would among other focus areas deepen the conversationon Africa’s small-scale primary producers who make up more than 60 per cent of Africa’s farming population and produces over 90 per cent of our domestic output.

 

