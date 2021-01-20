Sterling Bank, Mercy Corps to train rural farmers

As part of efforts towards improving agriculture in Nigeria, the country’s leading commercial and agric finance bank, Sterling Bank Plc, has entered into a partnership with Mercy Corps to train more than 90,000 farmers on better agricultural practices to improve output and grow the sector.

The programme, Feed The Future Nigeria Rural Resilience Activity, is a five-year programme funded by United States Agency for International Development (USAID), under the USAID’s Feed the Future Project. Giving details of the intervention during the official signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), which held virtually, Group Head, Agriculture, and Solid Mineral Finance, Sterling Bank, Bukola Awosanya, noted that the partnership with Mercy Corps Nigeria was in tandem with the financial institution’s commitment to the economic recovery of the country as recession and food inflation bite harder. Awosanya said Sterling Bank, which has consistently worked to stimulate the growth of Nigeria’s economy for six decades, understands that working with relevant stakeholders was critical and, therefore, at the heart of the bank’s professional service and interventionist policies.

She added: “Our commitment to critical sectors: Health, Education, Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation (HEART) has brought together our collaboration with Mercy Corps Nigeria. We are excited about how this programme will impact not only agribusiness in the country but also the lives of the beneficiaries.

“Agriculture is pivotal to our strategy as a financial institution. It had been clear to us before now that Nigeria will only prosper when we place priority on core areas of our national life.

We have remained faithful to this strategy for years and this MOU represents an expression of our faith in the agribusiness value chain as well as its place in economic recovery and development.” Ndubuisi Anyanwu, Country Director at Mercy Corps Nigeria, said the USAID’s Feed The Future Nigeria Rural Resilience Activity became necessary considering the need to support critical sectors and stakeholders in parts of Nigeria as the international organisation had done in other countries of the world.

