Sterling Bank partners Community Pot to feed 500 malnourished children

Sterling Bank Plc has partnered with Community Pot, a social impact project, to launch a pilot project in Lagos to feed 500 malnourished children across Nigeria.

 

Speaking at the launching of the project with the theme: “Adopt a Child to Recovery,” Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sterling One Foundation, Mrs. Olapeju Ibekwe, said Sterling Bank was extremely passionate about children and their health. She said that the bank was excited to be part of the project and would support the Community Pot project to feed 200 children for about three months by providing them with a baby feed known as Toddler Protein.

 

The feed is manufactured by Whole Eats Foundation for feeding kids. Also speaking, Mrs. Kemi Jeje, convener and initiator of the Community Pot project, said: “We want to make impact. We want to make a difference  through the initiative.” She noted that at least one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations (UN) is in alignment with the purpose of the project.

 

Jeje observed: “According to statistics, 420,000 children die yearly in Nigeria as a result of malnutrition and until one sees one of them, it is just a number one is hearing.”

 

She said about 2.5 million children in the country are deemed to be malnourished and the project would try to reach as many of these children as possible. Jeje described Community Pot as a social impact project that is not-for-profit. It is what we want to do to add value to the community.

 

The feed, Toddler Protein, was introduced to nursing mothers at the event by Founder and CEO of Mumpreneur Women Support Initiative, Mrs. Mofolusade Sonaike, while CEO of Marvel Natural Products, Mrs. Temitope Akinyemi, described the project as phenomenal.

 

A nurse with the Primary Healthcare Centre in Opebi, Lagos, Mrs. Precious Ogbo, spoke on the benefit of breast feeding children at an early age in life before giving them solid food. She remarked that nursing mothers who could not afford infant formula should add Soya milk to pap drink for their babies so that they could eat healthily.

 

The event, which was also graced by Mrs. Omolara Sholaja, who represented the Director of Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), was attended by several nursing mothers and their children as well as other stakeholders.

 

