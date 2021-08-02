Business

Sterling Bank partners Ekiti on electronic medical record

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Sterling Bank Plc has partnered with the Ekiti State Government and Helium Health on the installation of an Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system in hospitals in Ekiti State to provide robust digital health care service delivery to the people of Ekiti.

 

The bank disclosed this in a statement recently following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Data Bank Building, Ministry for Health in Ado- Ekiti, the Ekiti State Capital.

 

Sterling Bank described the health sector as one of the five sectors where it is focusing investments under its HEART’s of Sterling programme in a bid to make an impact in the Nigerian economy.

 

The other sectors are Education, Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Speaking on the partnership, Mrs Ibironke Akinmade, Group Head for Health in Sterling Bank, noted that health  care would greatly improve in Ekiti by the time the EMR is fully in place.

 

This will bring an end to the practice of carrying files from office to office in hospitals and clinics across the state.

 

She added that mismanagement of data would also become a thing of the past.

 

Describing the EMR initiative as a laudable project, Mrs. Akinmade expressed the bank’s appreciation to Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and his team for allowing the bank to play a significant part in the effort to improve on health care delivery in the state.

 

She said the partnership aimed to digitise most of the hospitals in Ekiti State in a bid to improve the health care and well being of everyone in the state.

The initiative will also make medical access easier for the people in the state, she said.

 

“By just going to any hospital and providing their phone numbers, citizens can have access to their medical records and enjoy better data engagement. This will reduce leakages and provide access visibility while people will enjoy better medical attention.

Sterling Bank had set aside money for this project six months ago. We had already done it in other states and we plan to go to as many states as possible. “Health is one of the five pillars of Sterling Bank.

 

It is a sector that is very dear to us as a bank because we are very passionate about the well being of every Nigerian. Rather than just do our traditional business, we want to enrich lives,” she said

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

FG frets over IOCs’ threats, reviews contract terms

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

DEADLINE Shell declares plans to take a hard look at its onshore operations in Nigeria due to crude theft, sabotage   …to be finalised before PIB passage   The Federal Government is unsettled over possible exit of oil super majors from Nigeria. To this end, it has begun a renegotiation of terms for multi-billion dollar […]

rotimi amaechi ameachi
Business

Failed port projects gulp billion of naira

Posted on Author BAYO AKOMOLAFE

After huge spending, the Federal Government has said that river ports in the country are waste of public funds because they are not feasible for business, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports Despite the economic benefits taunted by the government, the river ports being constructed in some parts of the country by the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) […]
Business

Council to blacklist agents over N7.6bn debt

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Worried by the illegality at the ports and borders, the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) is making moves to blacklist 723 unregistered freight forwarders and customs agents. It was learnt that about 92 per cent of freight forwarders operating at the seaports were not doing legitimate business. Of the 787 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica