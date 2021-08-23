Business

Sterling Bank partners Founder Institute to support startups

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Sterling Bank Plc is collaborating with Founder Institute (FI), the world largest pre-seed accelerator programme, to further connect early-stage startup resources for founders in Nigeria.

 

Under the partnership, Sterling Bank will ensure that more organizations benefit from FI’s globally tested corporate innovation programme that will help them become more innovative and disruptive entities. Also, Sterling Bank and Founder Institute will provide resources for startups looking to launch or scale their business.

 

The collaboration will also produce amazing benefits for companies in Nigeria that will leverage Sterling Bank’s advanced industry experience and Founder Institute’s global curriculum.

 

Speaking of the partnership, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Bank, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, said: “This partnership represents a continuing commitment to innovation as an accelerator of development and a creator of value,” adding that, “along with our HEART strategy as a bank, our service delivery and our entire operational structure relies heavily on innovation and agile technology.”

 

Also speaking on the partnership, FI’s Managing Director, Ifedy Eze, said: “We are  excited to be partnering with one of the most technologyfriendly banks in Nigeria to unlock more value for founders of tech startups solving problems across Nigeria.”

 

Through this partnership, founders will receive support across critical areas like market access, tech infrastructure support, legal and regulatory compliance, and investor readiness, among others, he said.

 

Eze said: “The combination of Sterling Bank’s robust tech support architecture and FI’s globally syndicated and locally validated curriculum will add mileage to the founders’ journey, especially at the very critical early stages when most startups fail. “Over the years, our alumni have demonstrated an 80 per cent success rate, a direct reflection of the quality and impact of the programme.”

 

Also commenting, Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata Jnr., Regional Director for Africa, Founder Institute, said: “Our primary focus at FI Lagos is to add value to early-stage entrepreneurs by providing all the support and resources they need to develop and make their ideas a reality in the current ecosystem.”

 

Founder Institute gradualte companies include fast-rising startups such as Sabiteach, Betastore, Zowasel, 9ijakids, Akowe, Bellafricana, Rentit, Scrapays, ATHLST, Jojolo, and Thinkbikes, among others

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Visa: Nigeria, others top e-commerce drivers in SSA

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

A report by Visa has shown that the top market contributors to e-commerce in sub-Saharan Africa over the last three years were South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya, with Ghana also showing growth, having replaced Kenya in the top three contributors in 2020. According to Africa Business Community, SSA may be one of the smallest regions […]
Business

Outrage over N3000/N6000 new Lagos-Ibadan rail fare

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

As the long awaited Lagos-Ibadan standard guage rail finally commenced commercial operation last Monday, pending President Muhammadu Buhari’s inauguration next month, commuters have expressed outrage over the N3000/N6000 fare imposed on the route by the Minister of Transportation, saying the fare does not make any economic sense as commuters are not expected to pay more […]
Business

Zenith Bank’s shareholders get N94.19bn dividend

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Shareholders of Zenith Bank Plc, yesterday, at the 30th Annual General Meeting of the bank in Lagos, unanimously approved the proposed final dividend of N2.70 per share, bringing the total dividend payment for the 2020 financial year to N3.00 per share with a total value of N94.19 billion. This followed the recent release of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica