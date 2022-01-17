Business

Sterling Bank partners LASG, FG on free Wi-Fi at MMIA

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Sterling Bank partners LASG, FG on free Wi-Fi at MMIA

As part of its efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the country, Sterling Bank Plchas collaborated with the Lagos State Port Health Authority and the Federal Ministry of Aviation to upgrade the facilities at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) arrival terminals D & E, with the installation of free Wi-Fi connection and additional air conditioning units for arriving passengers.

Disclosing this in a statement issued by the bank in Lagos at the weekend, Divisional Head, Health and Education sectors at Sterling Bank, Mr. Obinna Ukachukwu, said: “The installations are to welcome arriving travelers comfortably and allow passengers easily book the necessary COVID-19 tests on arrival from the comfort of their devices.

This is in conjunction with the Lagos State Port Health Authority, Lagos State Ministry of Health and with the blessing of the Federal Ministry of Aviation.”

He said the collaboration is another demonstration of the significant part the bank continues to play in the nation’s efforts to combat the scourge of the coronavirus pandemic by making it easy for inbound passengers to connect to tech-focused solutions needed to book tests upon arrival and also to keep the economy open.

 

According to him, health is the first of the five sectors where the bank is presently concentrating investments under its HEART’s of Sterling programme since 2018. The other sectors are education, agriculture, renewable energy and transportation.

 

The bank is also active in supporting the tourism sector of the country. Ukachukwu disclosed that multiple projects and investments have been made by the bank at various times in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic because of its commitment to the prioritization of health among its social investment programs.

In his comments, the Commissioner of Health Lagos State, Professor Akin Abayomi, said the collaboration would go a long way to improve the booking experience for post arrival testing and improve the state’s overall test numbers by simultaneously providing arriving passengers fast connection to book tests and address the delays such passengers used to encounter upon entry at the airport.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Fulani/herders’ crisis: Threat to FG’s food security target

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The on-going attacks on farmers by suspected Fulani herders and their allies, mostly in South-West and some other parts of the country threatening Nigeria’s target of self-sufficiency in food production and safety in agriculture. TAIWO HASSAN examines the situation For some time now, the crisis between farmers and Fulani herdsmen has been the most topical […]
Business

Importers open office in Nnewi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Echezona Okafor Nnewi Importers in Nnewi, Anambra State, under the aegis of Automobile Manufacturers and Importers Association (AMIA) Nnewi, recently, inaugurated their headquarters in the industrial town. The event attracted importers, manufacturers and corporate institutions.   Speaking at the event, president of the association, Mr. Augustine Jideofor Emmanuel, commended the association for being able to […]
Business

We’re committed to educating underprivileged children in Nigeria –  Chairman DafriBank, Ndhlovu

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Chairman of DafriBank, Xolane Ndhlovu while addressing the media about the recent unveil of DafriBank operations in Nigeria stated that the financial institution has been active in Nigeria since 2020 and is committed in uplifting indigent communities as its corporate social responsibility. Ndhlovu, the Nigerian-South African billionaire investor, stated: “The DafriGroup PLC, through its daughter company […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica