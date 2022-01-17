Sterling Bank partners LASG, FG on free Wi-Fi at MMIA

As part of its efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the country, Sterling Bank Plchas collaborated with the Lagos State Port Health Authority and the Federal Ministry of Aviation to upgrade the facilities at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) arrival terminals D & E, with the installation of free Wi-Fi connection and additional air conditioning units for arriving passengers.

Disclosing this in a statement issued by the bank in Lagos at the weekend, Divisional Head, Health and Education sectors at Sterling Bank, Mr. Obinna Ukachukwu, said: “The installations are to welcome arriving travelers comfortably and allow passengers easily book the necessary COVID-19 tests on arrival from the comfort of their devices.

This is in conjunction with the Lagos State Port Health Authority, Lagos State Ministry of Health and with the blessing of the Federal Ministry of Aviation.”

He said the collaboration is another demonstration of the significant part the bank continues to play in the nation’s efforts to combat the scourge of the coronavirus pandemic by making it easy for inbound passengers to connect to tech-focused solutions needed to book tests upon arrival and also to keep the economy open.

According to him, health is the first of the five sectors where the bank is presently concentrating investments under its HEART’s of Sterling programme since 2018. The other sectors are education, agriculture, renewable energy and transportation.

The bank is also active in supporting the tourism sector of the country. Ukachukwu disclosed that multiple projects and investments have been made by the bank at various times in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic because of its commitment to the prioritization of health among its social investment programs.

In his comments, the Commissioner of Health Lagos State, Professor Akin Abayomi, said the collaboration would go a long way to improve the booking experience for post arrival testing and improve the state’s overall test numbers by simultaneously providing arriving passengers fast connection to book tests and address the delays such passengers used to encounter upon entry at the airport.

